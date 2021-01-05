Looking for Vitality Now Youthful Brain reviews? Youthful Brain from Vitality Now is a brain health supplement that claims to better your cognitive functions and memory.

It is a formula based on several proven ingredients that have been known to promote brain functions. This Vitality Now Youthful Brain review intends to answer all your queries regarding this dietary supplement.

Vitality Now Youthful Brain Reviews- A Safe Composition To Better Your Cognitive Functions?

Below we will look at Dr. Sam Walters and his journey of around 40 plus years to the inception of this advanced formula.

We will also see how it works to eradicate several neurological problems that grip our lives as we age. All in all, reading this full review can put to rest all those nabbing questions in your mind about Youthful Brain Supplement. Continue reading.

Product Name Youthful Brain Main benefits Better your cognitive functions and memory Ingredients Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba, Huperzine, etc… Category Brain Health Administration Route Oral Dosage Take 2 tablets with water before 4 pm Result 2-3 months Alcohol Warning No Restrictions Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Quantity 60 tablets per bottle Price $64.95 For one bottle Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is Vitality Now Youthful Brain?

Youthful Brain is a dietary supplement that aims to reduce age-related decline in one’s memory and brainpower.

It is the brainchild of Dr. Sam Walters, who has been a practitioner of naturopathic medicine for 50 years. Over the decades of treating more than 100,000 patients, Dr. Walters pinpointed several attributes regarding the human brain.

Through a lifetime spent treating patients, Dr. Walters came to the understanding that many of the modern food items that we consume contain compounds that could be toxic to the brain.

These compounds impede brain functions, affecting the neurons to such an extent that they develop deficiencies.

Over time, they accumulate in our bodies, directly contributing to declined brain functions. On his website, Dr. Walters lists out these compounds and the food items that contain them.

Monosodium Glutamate, Aspartame, Sucralose, Diacetyl, and Aluminum are the five main “Brain Menaces” that he identified. These are found in a variety of foods ranging from popcorn to carbonated drinks and are responsible for brain cell damage.

Dr. Walters suggests that avoiding these food items could be a step in the right direction. In addition, he says that there are several natural ingredients that have been used by cultures such as the Tibetan Monks, which show promise in improving brain functions.

Aggregating all this knowledge and a lifetime of experience, Dr. Walters formulated Youthful Brain mental health pills. As said in Vitality Now Youthful Brain reviews, it contains several proven ingredients hitherto unknown to the general public.

Ingredients of Vitality Now Youthful Brain

Youthful Brain ingredients are listed below.

Bacopa Monnieri

Ginkgo Biloba

Huperzine

Phosphatidylserine (PS)

Bacopa Monnieri – Memory secret of the Tibetan Monks

The secret herb used by Tibetan monks to sustain excellent brain health, the waterweed is a powerful brain stimulator. It improves verbal learning, memory, and recall abilities.

Ginkgo Biloba – The living Fossil Tree of Longevity

This is an ancient species that has not changed for the last 270 million years. The individuals of this species live up to a whopping 3500 years.

The leaves of this tree contain glycosides and terpenoids which protect the brain cells and relieve stress. It gives the user “The Learning Speed Of a Youthful Brain” as per Dr. Walters.

Huperzine – Thinking Fuel

Dr. Walters calls this the thinking fuel. Extracted from the Chinese club moss, Huperzine impedes the function of enzymes that degrade acetylcholine in the brain.

Increased levels of acetylcholine results in faster thinking, a better functioning brain as well as a healthy nervous system.

Phosphatidylserine (PS) – The Memory Molecule of Youth

Phosphatidylserine is a phospholipid found in foods such as soybeans, egg yolks, and liver. This substance covers cells from pathogens and is used by brain cells as a synapse booster.

This speeds up information transfer between brain cells, leading to better memory and information processing.

These components are very rare and hard to source. Dr. Walters initially created and distributed his patented formula using small quantities of these ingredients.

However, as it gained momentum over the years, he has tied up with Vitality Now to source quality ingredients and mass produce this dietary supplement.

Today, they use cutting edge technology and ingredients sourced from trusted and reputed suppliers. Youthful Brain dietary supplement is manufactured using good manufacturing practices in their certified laboratories

Benefits of Vitality Now Youthful Brain

As mentioned in Vitality Now Youthful Brain reviews, there are several benefits that Dr. Walters guarantees to the users of Youthful Brain Supplement:

A treasure trove of life-giving nutrients to rejuvenate body cells

It helps clean away built-up plaque from the brain, leading to better clarity of thoughts

Increased and efficient Memory Power

A better and faster functioning brain with accelerated information processing

Razor-sharp memory recall

Greater mental energy and thinking power

Increased awareness and cognition

A much better overall health and immune system

In addition to these great benefits, Youthful Now by Vitality Now comes with several gifts.

“The Truth About Brain Games” is a book that enlightens you on paid online games. It lists the best seven brain game sites and the paid brain games which you should avoid. This book talks in detail about Color Therapy, a rejuvenating and de-stressing game that is garnering attention all over the world. “7 Days to a Younger Brain” is a seven-step program to jump start your brain and protect it for life. It lists out the 12 foods that help fight brain aging as well as 3 more that boost memory. It discusses tricks for better memory and peace of mind.

How to use Vitality Now Youthful Brain Supplement?

Youthful Brain formula suits all age groups and requires no further modification of dosage. Dr. Walters suggests the ideal usage to be two tablets taken with water before 4 pm.

As explained in Vitality Now Youthful Brain reviews, it does not require that you consume it alongside other food items. Vitality Now Youthful Brain supplement is so potent that it works better on an empty stomach.

Is Vitality Now Youthful Brain a magic pill?

It must be said that the Youthful Brain supplement is not a magic pill. It does not manifest results out of thin air as many other supplements on the market claim.

You would know how false these claims are. Vitality Now Youthful Brain ingredients provide you results only with consistent use. Moreover, a healthy diet and lifestyle act complementing the action of Youthful Brain dietary supplement.

Customer complaints and Side effects

As much as we searched, no customer comment or review online brings up any complaints about Youthful Brain by Vitality Now. Being composed of several natural ingredients, it poses no additional side effects to the user.

However, Youthful Brain supplement does contain soy-based elements that could be allergic to some. In such cases, and if you suffer from any other medical condition, do take care to consult a physician before taking a Youthful Brain supplement.

How long will it take to see the results? Do they last?

You can reap the benefits of Vitality Now Youthful Brain supplement with continued use of 2-3 months. And these benefits will last you for a very long time indeed.

As said in Vitality Now Youthful Brain reviews, Continued usage of Youthful Brain sustains these benefits up to 1-2 years more than normal. As has been said, a healthy lifestyle and diet is a must for you to see sustained results though.

Price & Where to get Youthful Brain?

Youthful Brain pills come in three different packages you can choose according to your need. These are

1 bottle, 60 pills – $64.95

2 bottles, 120 pills – $119.90

4 bottles, 240 pills – 199.80

However, being a patented and proprietary formula, Youthful Brain is available only on the official website of Vitality Now.

Only the official website offers you an empty bottle, 60-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied at any point.

There is more. There is a third gift from Dr. Walters who will cover all shipping costs which could run up to $15. This is a limited period offer which you stand to gain if you order now.

The official website of Youthful Brain also offers a 60-days money-back guarantee. That is a full refund for you within 60 days of purchase, no questions asked. You can make use of this offer if you do not like Youthful Brain for any reason. Just make sure that you purchase Youthful Brain from its official website to take advantage of this risk-free, full refund policy.

Is Vitality Now Youthful Brain scam or legit?

Of course, the legitimacy of any supplement can raise concerns. After all, there are a lot of products in the market that promise similar benefits but cannot stand the test of time.

However, you can be assured of the legitimacy of Vitality Now Youthful Brain as it has been formulated by a renowned medical practitioner who has worked with NASA.

On top of that, Vitality Now is a trusted supplier of health products acclaimed for their quality. They have been rolling out great health products for the last decade or so. Hence, you can be guaranteed that this is a legitimate product that makes genuine promises.

Vitality Now Youthful Brain reviews – Final Verdict

Considering the thousands upon thousands who have benefited greatly through the use of Vitality Now Youthful Brain, we can safely say that this top of the crop, cutting edge formula is legitimate and effective.

It offers genuine results using a patented formula of herbs and organic compounds. The great benefits it offers are useful to anyone, and especially to those elders who are facing deficiencies in brain functionality.

Vitality Now Youthful Brain supplement rejuvenates brain cells, bettering their function. Memory acquisition, retention, and recall are improved through the use of Vitality Now Youthful Brain. This leaves you to enjoy a clearer, memorable retirement phase.