Vitamix Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon: Get Upto 70% Discount!!!

With Amazon’s Black Friday deals rolling, it’s the perfect time to replace that untrustworthy and squeaking old blender at home.
With so many products in the market, we’ve decided to take a look at some of the top products of Vitamix, which are known for their durability and crazy warranty periods (10+ years). Visit Amazon to Find Vitamix Black Friday Deals 2020 and Get Upto 70% Discount
Vitamix Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Sporting a sleek and stylish design, the Vitamix A2300 comes with a large 64 oz container that can make large batches of blends very easily.
It has 10 different variable speed control settings that will allow you to customize the blending speed according to the softness and texture of every one of your blending processes.
There is also a pulse feature that will create quick bursts of power for those extra-delicate items that you don’t want to blend too thin.
It has Built-in wireless connectivity with which the motor base will automatically detect the container size and automatically adjust the blending times accordingly.
If you pair your smartphone with the ‘Vitamix perfect blend’ App, you can unlock this device’s highest potential with over 17 programs and 500+ recipes to try out.
The Built-in digital timer is also very useful for achieving that perfect texture every time.
Its ‘Easy cleaning mechanism’ makes it very easy to clean the container after each blend with just some warm water and a drop of dish soap. Along with its low-profile design that makes it fit easily in your kitchen, the Vitamix A2300 becomes a very convenient companion to your kitchen.
Currently, there is a 27% discount offer on Amazon, that brings down its price to just $399.95. Stocks are reducing fast so act quickly if you are interested in this product.
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
The A3500 is the most hi-tech and advanced device on this list with its sleek touchscreen panel and smart design. It is also the reason why this is the most expensive product on this list, I suppose.
Its smart program features include 5 unique settings – smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning.
It can be remotely programmed with the use of its online app – ‘Vitamix Perfect Blend’ as well, and get access to over the same 17 programs and 500+ recipes.
It comes with a standard 64 oz container and it has variable speed control and pulse features to deliver that perfect texture every time.
It has the same, built-in wireless connectivity as the A2300, which will detect the container size and adjust the blending times accordingly.
Currently, there is a 25% discount rate for this product which brings down its price from $699.95 to just $524.99.
Vitamix Ascent Series Container
If you are going for the Ascent series products of Vitamix (including one of the previous products in this list), we suggest you get this 48 oz container as well.
It is perfect for delivering those small to medium batches of your favorite smoothies and desserts.
It’s hard to make single-serving batches with the 64 oz container, so with this one, you can easily enjoy those small batches.
Its list price used to be $144.95 but right now there is a 12% off that brings down its price to just $127.99.
Vitamix 7500 Blender
A slightly more compact version of the A3500, the 7500 is a solid machine with similar features as well.
It also packs a 64 oz container that can make large batches of your favorite meals and with its low-profile design, it will fit perfectly under most kitchen cabinets easily.
The same 10-speed variable control and pulse features that are typical of all Vitamix devices are also seen on this device.
This device also has the ‘Easy Cleaning mechanism’ and is dishwasher friendly like all the other Vitamix containers as well.
The specially designed tamper at the top of the container helps to process thick and stubborn blends so you don’t have to stop the machine to scrape the sides.
Apart from these, all the other typical features are seen on this device including – precise container design, stainless-steel blades, and blade friction heating.
This product currently has a 9% discount on Amazon, which could increase further.
The price stands at $479.99 for now because of the offer.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
This device comes with a dedicated 48 oz container that is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.
Apart from its container size, pretty much all other features Typically seen in Vitamix products are seen here including
✔️ 10 Variable speed and pulse modes
✔️ Specially designed tamper for those thick blends and for scraping the sides
✔️ Easy cleaning mechanism – cleans itself with just warm water and soap in 60 secs.
✔️ Precise container design – folds the ingredients back to the blades for smoother blends.
✔️ Stainless-steel blades – laser cut and hardened blades that are built to last.
✔️ Blade friction heating – fast-spinning blades create friction heat that can bring cold ingredients to steaming hot in 6 minutes.
With a 17% discount offer, the price is currently at just $289.95
Vitamix 5200 Blender
With its incredible 4.7 stars on Amazon rated by over 3000+ global reviewers, this is the most popular product on this list.
It comes with the standard 64 oz container and apart from the smartphone connectivity, it has all the other features typically seen in Vitamix blenders.
So, let us look at some of the customer reviews to see exactly what made this device so popular
“This isn’t just a blender. That’s what you have to tell yourself to spend the money on one of these things. I know there is that age-old debate about Vitamix vs Blendtech but I’ve never tried a Blendtech because our Vitamix has been a workhorse for years of daily use and still keeps going! It’s what my parents had, it’s what everyone in my family has and they all love it as much as we do. I guess it’s kinda like Ford vs Chevy. 😉
Kate Mahoney
“I’m going to make this short and sweet. Our 3-year-old son has autism and severe sensory issues making him the pickiest eater on the face of the planet. That being said, he will drink just about anything we put in his cup as long as it passes the look, smell, and texture tests. We can sneak ANYTHING into his smoothies and he has no idea because the Vitamix works so incredibly well at blending everything flawlessly. No chunks, no pulp, no fuss! Smooth and creamy and delicious no matter what we throw in there!”
Jeffrey J.
Because of the rush in sales, Amazon is slowly rolling out its Black Friday deals through lightning deals and limited offer periods only.
So, you will have to check back regularly if you don’t want to miss out on such deals.
Also, the stocks are running out on Vitamix’s popular products so speculating too long might make you miss whatever deals are available now.
Cheers & Good Luck!