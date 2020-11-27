Vitamix Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon: Get Upto 70% Discount!!!

Sporting a sleek and stylish design, the Vitamix A2300 comes with a large 64 oz container that can make large batches of blends very easily. It has 10 different variable speed control settings that will allow you to customize the blending speed according to the softness and texture of every one of your blending processes. There is also a pulse feature that will create quick bursts of power for those extra-delicate items that you don’t want to blend too thin.

It has Built-in wireless connectivity with which the motor base will automatically detect the container size and automatically adjust the blending times accordingly.

If you pair your smartphone with the ‘Vitamix perfect blend’ App, you can unlock this device’s highest potential with over 17 programs and 500+ recipes to try out.

The Built-in digital timer is also very useful for achieving that perfect texture every time.

Its ‘Easy cleaning mechanism’ makes it very easy to clean the container after each blend with just some warm water and a drop of dish soap. Along with its low-profile design that makes it fit easily in your kitchen, the Vitamix A2300 becomes a very convenient companion to your kitchen.

Currently, there is a 27% discount offer on Amazon, that brings down its price to just $399.95.

