In order to treat moderate or severe pain, doctors prescribe opioids. A synthetic opioid pain reliever comes in the name of ‘Fentanyl’. This is much more powerful than other opioids and is only used to treat severe pain.

Was The Usage Of Opioids Worsened By The Pandemic?

A new study says that in the last year, a lower number of Americans sought out treatment for pain. It also found that the odds of receiving a dangerous opioid painkiller increased significantly.

Researchers suggest that this, in turn, could have worsened the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Byungkyu Lee said that if the pandemic did not exist, it would be much less likely that the patients would have become addicted to opioids.

The treatment patterns for millions of patients were tracked by Lee and his team. These patients had limb, back, or neck pain.

It was found that the rise in opioid medication like OxyContin was around 3.5% during the first 6 months of the pandemic. Despite a reduction of 16% of pain diagnoses, this rise was observed.

A reason for this may be because doctors were less likely to treatments on the nonmedical side like massage therapy, in the face of lockdowns. In the same time frame, scripts for such approaches declined by 6%.

Lee explained that a lack of access to non-pharma treatment, which generally requires in-person contact could be a reason for the rise in opioid prescriptions.

He noted when compared to physical therapy, prescribing opioids is a much easier solution. He gave the example of prescribing opioids through the telephone.

The investigators, in the new study, examined the data from 2 different time periods. These were from Jan to Sept 2019 and Jan to Sept 2020.

In each period, about 21 million patients were included. The authors said that about 1/5th of Americans who had commercial insurance were covered along with 1/4th of Medicare Advantage patients.

Prescription patterns from April to Sept were compared by investigators each year.

The prescriptions were at a higher dosage when compared to pre-pandemic levels. This is in addition to higher opioid prescription rates.

On average, prescriptions were also written for more than a day longer.

Lee did admit that they were unsure about whether this shift would last for long or not.

Dr. Yili Huang, a pain expert, said that focus must not be taken off other ways to treat chronic pain.

He said that a challenge may be posed by the extra reliance on opioids during the pandemic.

He said that the major concern here is that they must ensure that access is not lost to the important methods of treating pain.

Lee said that due to the cost, lack of transport, childcare, and other factors, there will continue to be large inaccessibility to options that do not involve opioids.

He said that in practical terms, it just meant that Hispanic and Black patients, along with poorer patients will be less likely to get alternatives that are not based on drugs. He included those who live in rural regions on this list.

An optimistic note was struck by Huang, who said that there has been a change in the narrative as well as the understanding of opioids.

He noted that safer alternatives are constantly being researched by patients and their health care providers in order to treat their pain. He also added telemedicine in that regard.

He said that unlike before, we can now leverage telecommunication in order to provide patients with care that is quality.

He said that pain procedures and other such aspects would always require in-person treatment, but that the divide could be bridged by telephones.