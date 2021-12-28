The Way To Keep Facial Hairs Healthy- Tips To Follow

Like it is said a healthy skin is a key to good facial hair, so for maintaining the facial hair it is very important to maintain the skin underneath it. Skin acts as a barrier to protect the body against invasion by bacteria or any other environmental hazards.

Useful Ways To Keep Facial Hairs Healthy

If not cleaned on a regular basis you can face breakouts like pimples, enlarged pores, premature aging, and many more. So, that’s why skin matters.

Ways to keep facial hairs healthy are:

Cleansing

Washing the face on a regular basis helps in removing the dirt, germs that get built up on the pores of the face, which ultimately could lead to acne and dandruff on the beard.

It is better to use a non-abrasive cleanser not containing alcohol which would remove the dirt and debris without drying up the skin.

The procedure for applying the cleanser is by wetting the face with lukewarm water and using your fingertips to gently apply the cleanser, massaging the cleanser in circular motions gently, then rinsing it with lukewarm water and patting it dry with a soft towel.

Using a moisturizer

Moisturizer helps soften up the skin and facial hairs, stops the dry skin from spiraling into flaky, thick, cracked skin. Hence, it helps skin cells function more normally, reducing damage from free radicals. Using the best moisturizer ultimately depends upon your skin type like sensitive, normal, oily, dry.

For getting good results, the moisturizer should immediately be applied after washing, massaging it gently to your skin and facial hairs.

Also, it is insisted that if a moisturizer containing sunscreen is being used then it should be SPF 30 or higher. It is insisted because while going out in sunlight, the sunscreen would be better able to save the skin against harmful radiations of the sun that in the long run could be detrimental to it.

Moisturizer required according to skin type:

Oily or acne prone skin: Basically for this type of skin a moisturizer that won’t be clogging the pores would be doing good.

Dry Skin: Go for a heavier moisturizer which would keep the skin hydrated. The chemicals present that do the job are hyaluronic acid and dimethicone.

Sensitive skin: The type of moisturizer that would do the job would not cause allergy also known as hypoallergenic.

Eczema: A petroleum jelly would help sooth down the cracks and keep skin supple.

Grooming

A well-groomed beard gives good vibes and a sense of uniqueness. Basically grooming helps the beard to complement your face and maintain it in shape. After applying the moisturizer, a comb could be used to detangle the beard, style it and hence make your personality more charming.

If trimming it would be best to apply fragrance-free shaving oil, gel to facial hairs before doing the same so as to prevent irritated skin. In case of having longer facial hair, scissors could also be used.

For shaving, it would be good to do it after a shower so that the hair would be soft at that time. Shaving must be done in the direction of the growth of hair. Doing it against the direction of growth could lead to ingrown hairs in some people. Washing the guards of the razor after every use helps prevent the accumulation of bacteria on it. After shaving apply the moisturizer.

Conclusion

In the end, it is good to be cautious of your skin health, take proper precautions as the points told above which would help to maintain the facial skin and hair in the long run. In case of noticing any problem related to skin, it is better to talk to a board-certified dermatologist.