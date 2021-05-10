Contents
- Pros & Cons of WazirX
Wazirx is India’s most trusted Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange that lets you to buy, sell and trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and more cryptocurrencies. A team of three members, Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon founded this cryptocurrency trading platform. Anyone who is interested in trading and selling cryptocurrency can join WazirX platform and it offers a seamless and powerful reading experience. This WazirX review might help you if you are looking for more information about this crypto trading platform.
WazirX Reviews – An Overview
Here in this WazirX review, we have provided details such as what is WazirX platform, how to trade using WazirX platform, and how to register in it.
Product Name
WazirX
Main benefits
Helps both experienced and novice traders in selling and buying cryptocurrencies
Category
Trading Software
Creators
Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre and Siddharth Menon
Official Website
Click Here
WAZIRX Official Website
What Is WAZIRX?
WazirX is a cryptocurrency trading exchange that will bring anyone who believes in crypto to join the digital cryptocurrency revolution. This powerful platform lets you buy and sell the digital currencies without any hassles.
WazirX has an accurate algorithm to trade cryptocurrencies in the crypto market and to earn profits for the users. It became popular and attractive for those who like to earn through trading any cryptocurrencies. This trading platform was launched to buy and sell cryptocurrencies for both professional and newbie traders.
Through WazirX cryptocurrency exchange, you will be able to buy, sell, and trade digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, etc. in India. This powerful platform offers a simple and user-friendly interface with real-time open order books, charting, trade history, deposit and withdrawals so you can trade and invest in some of the world’s best performing digital currency.
WazirX also introduces a native cryptocurrency known as WRX. it is just like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. WRX is a token created by WazirX and there will be a maximum of 1 Billion WRX coins ever created. This utility token is the backbone of WazirX platform.
The team behind WazirX platform says that WRX token helps them to share the rewards of WazirX’x success and helps them to stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and Blockchain.
THE TEAM BEHIND WAZIRX PLATFORM
Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre and Siddharth Menon co-founded and launched WazirX trading platform. Nischal Shetty is a Blockchain influencer on Twitter with over 50k followers and he is on a mission to involve everyone in the blockchain revolution. Sameer Mhatre is an ace developer and designer. Siddharth Menon innovated the world’s first auto order matching P2P exchange and more. He believes in adoption of an open and decentralized economy.
HOW DOES WAZIRX WORK?
WazirX has the ability to understand in which direction the price of a cryptocurrency will move in the next second. Certain traders who make use of this platform said that they are earning profits through trading bitcoin even though they didn’t know the tactics and tricks of trading.
As the price of most of the cryptocurrencies are frequently fluctuating one, it’s hard to predict the value. So the important thing in trading them is the ability to forecast those fluctuating values. WazirX detects the value of cryptocurrency that you want to trade within seconds and if a profitable trade was conducted, the automated robot seals the trade on behalf of the identity of the account used for trading.
To start trading with WazirX platform, you have to register in it by completing a KYC. Also it lets you earn 50% of the trading fee as a commission through their referral program. The team behind WazirX offers excellent customer support throughout the day.
WHAT IS WRX COIN?
WRX is a digital asset just like Bitcoin and Ethereum and was created by the WazirX team. You can own WRX coins through WazirX signup and referral reward program. You can also reap benefits with the rising utility and demand of the coin once you hold the coin.
WazirX team are giving away free WRX coins to gain the trust of the customers and to make their customers a part of the WazirX success. This helps to build a strong user community and there will be multiple ways of earning WRX coins.
The WazirX trading platform supports 100+ cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Binance coin, etc.
BENEFITS OF WAZIRX PLATFORM
WazirX review reveals some of the most important benefits of WazirX platform:
Benefit 1
Speed of transactions: WazirX can handle millions of transactions at a high speed.
Benefit 2
Reliable platform: Users can use WazirX across all platforms on Web, Android, and iOS mobile, Windows, and Mac apps.
Benefit 3
Simple design: The platform involves simple and user friendly design that anyone can use.
HOW TO REGISTER?
Registration is a mandatory process to start training on WazirX. The registration process in WazirX is completely free and it requires just a few minutes to do. Below given are the step by step process to register your account.
Never share your account details with anyone or never use public wifi to access your data from WazirX.
HOW TO COMPLETE KYC IN WAZIRX?
To deposit funds in WazirX, you have to compete with KYC. Here is how to complete your KYC:
HOW TO DEPOSIT FUNDS IN WAZIRX?
The user can proceed to deposit funds and trade after completing the KYC. Once your registration and account verification is completed, you can start investing in cryptocurrencies. You can deposit INR, WRX, or any other cryptocurrencies. The platform supports payment methods such as NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, UPI, Net Banking, Bank Transfer, etc. If you are depositing cryptocurrencies, into your WazirX wallet. Follow the below given steps to make a deposit:
Pros & Cons of WazirX
Pros
Cons
WHY SHOULD YOU REGISTER AND TRADE WITH WAZIRX EXCHANGE?
is WAZIRX a free platform?
Yes, WazirX is completely free for you. There is no purchasing fee, subscription fee, or extra charges. The only thing you have to do is to register and sign up on the WazirX website. Then deposit your fund in the form of any assets that you like to deposit such as INR, WRX, or a cryptocurrency.
They charge a manufacturer or receiver fee of 0.2% and there is no fee for P2P exchange and you have to pay 25% of your profit to traders who are skilled in STF trading. If you are depositing funds in INR through a bank transfer, then you have to pay 7.67 as a transaction fee and there is almost no fee for submission through UPI.
is it safe to trade with WAZIRX?
Yes, it is 100% safe to trade through WazirX exchange. But while signing up your account or registering, use only the official website or apps downloaded from the Play Store or App store to log in and trade. Also remember to enable dual-multiplier and OTP authentication. WazirX platform stores 95% of your funds in cold storage, which is less vulnerable to hacking attempts.
is WAZIRX legit?
WazirX is a 100% legit platform that helps both experienced and novice traders in selling and buying cryptocurrencies. As per thousands of customer reviews, WazirX is a trusted and reliable cryptocurrency trading platform. Also, the team behind WazirX exchange are highly qualified professionals. Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon are three professionals whose mission is to involve everyone in the blockchain revolution. Their credibility itself is the biggest proof for WazirX being a legitimate trading exchange.
Final Verdict - WAZIRX reviews
Through the WazirX trading platform you will be able to easily master the techniques and tricks of cryptocurrency trading. It includes all the handy latest updates and market trends, and also involves simple and efficient techniques.
It takes only a few minutes to register and sign up a user's account on the WazirX website. With the help of the 24*7 customer support, you can deal with every market challenge easily. WazirX does not require a whole day and a huge effort to become successful in crypto trading.
Faq
Is WazirX safe for trading in India?
Yes, WaxirX is safe to trade and its wallet is also safe to use. It has the highest trading volume in India by a crypto exchange ever.
Is WazirX good for trading?
WazirX is good for trading. And the safest option is to trade stable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin,, Ethereum, etc.
How to withdraw money from WazirX?
You can withdraw funds by clicking on the withdraw option in the top bar of your account. The money will be withdrawn to the bank account linked with your WazirX account.
Is it safe to upload our personal details and proofs like PAN cards through the WazirX website?
These are used to verify your account. So they are mandatory and it’s safe too. Because the platform uses the highly secure two-factor authentication method to secure your details.
Is there any limit to withdrawing from WazirX?
No, there is no daily limit to withdraw from your WazirX account to your linked bank account.
WAZIRX Official Website