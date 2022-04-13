Release Date Of Weak Hero Chapter 183, Gray Beats the Bullies! 

As soon as the bullies begin to pick on students, they are out of the game for the time being. Tyrants are teachers that are preoccupied with punishing the weakest students in their classrooms and are referred to as such. Gray, on the other hand, had made his appearance.

As a result of the emergence of this enigmatic new student, the established order is in danger of being upset.

How Soon Weak Hero Chapter 183 Get Released?

In spite of his diminutive stature, he’s crafty and fierce fighting style causes his opponents to fall to the ground, where they plead for mercy from the merciless adversary.

In response to the ascent of a new and unconventional hero, the school’s most brutal bullies are racing against the clock to bring him to justice.

It is planned to release Chapter 183 of Weak Hero this week. There will also be a visually beautiful action sequence included in the film.

In Gray’s absence, a boy who had bullied Gale in the previous episode was made to pay dearly for his misdeeds.

On the other hand, Gray did not hit him or otherwise humiliate him. As a result, his colleagues publicly exposed him as a liar.

Is Gray experiencing any difficulties at the moment?

In the following episode, Gray will go to the rooftop as the authorities have directed him. A nagging feeling that something wasn’t right would creep into his mind. As a result, he intends to pack as much safety equipment as possible.

After the events in Chapter 183, what happens to Weak Hero?

Things didn’t go as planned on the bully’s previous outing, and this time was no exception. He intended to beat Gale up on the rooftop, but he ended up getting beaten up instead.

The worst is yet to come for him when Gray discovers what he has been up to while away.

The upcoming chapter will see the return of the daily grind of schoolwork. On the other hand, Gale’s bullies are determined to do everything in their power to aid him in his efforts.

Near the end of the chapter, the bully made a vow to the seniors that he would send Yeon Gray over to them. In the end, the bully is beaten up, who hence, returns to Gray to inquire about the whereabouts of the game of Billiards. It was precisely for this reason that he invited him to a game of pool with him.

In the following narrative, there will be more high school brawls to see. On the other hand, Gray Yeon is always looking ahead and keeping an eye on the bigger picture.

This week is April 13, 2022, so Weak Hero Chapter 183 will be released shortly. Fans will be able to read the complete manhwa on the official pages of Naver, webtoon, and Kakaopage, and only on those pages.

Because of this, keep an eye on The Anime Daily for any new developments in the future.