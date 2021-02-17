There is a large winter storm that has swept throughout the southern states of the U.S. on Monday. The same weather condition is seen through the central states. This deeply affected the rail, highway, and air journey throughout the whole area. We can see extreme disruptions in journeys, which are sure to proceed today. Extreme weather conditions are expected to proceed today as the storm moves towards the northern states of America. Looking at this weather, we can predict the travel to likely remains affected till this week.

Weather Conditions Impact Travel In Many States

Austin-Bergstrom Worldwide Airport has already canceled as many as 196 flights on February 15. They have practically canceled all of the flights and accounted for all these flights in and out of the transportation hub as the information mentioned on the flights’ tracking website, FlightAware. The Austin airport took to Twitter to report that the groups would stay on the site. The tweet states that they are mitigating the impacts of this historical climate. They also said they are facing quite difficulties due to the storm, and there are many cancelations and rescheduling of the flights.

The Dallas Fort Price Worldwide Airport has canceled as many as 934 flights till Monday night, and the other 300 flights have been delayed virtually as per the information of FlightAware. On Tuesday, more delays and cancellations are expected. They have asked the general public to check the weather condition and the airline company about refunds, rescheduling, and cancellations before going to the airport. They have temporarily closed off the airports. They also added they have no idea how many flights are going to be canceled more.

All the railway operations that Dallas Space Fast Transit manages are likely suspended until Thursday; as mentioned by the managing authority, most bus providers within the metropolis will remain suspended from Monday night time. Although they were supposed to resume on Tuesday, it doesn’t seem likely that this will happen. Further, more delays are to be expected considering the weather. The transit system said this. The passengers are supposed to confirm their bookings with the bus providers. In Houston, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport’s airfield will remain closed off till at least Tuesday early afternoon, but it is expected it will remain closed for a few more hours.

As per FlightAware, the Nashville Worldwide Airport has canceled more than 278 flights on Monday, and all these delays and more cancelations are expected to be certain on Tuesday. But there are comparatively fewer cancelations and interruptions on the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Worldwide airport, which the sprawling and busiest airport hub with only 213 cancelations.

This storm has led to many highway closures in the parts of Louisiana along with the areas of Lafayette and Baton Rouge. In Tennessee, there are around 20 roads closed off in the south of Nashville in Williamson County owing to the slick circumstances as per the Tennessean.

There are many Amtrak train providers in the U.S. that have been canceled on Monday, along with the trains operating from Los Angeles to Chicago, St. Louis to San Antonio and Oklahoma City to Fort Worth.

The authorities in most of the states have asked the folks not to drive across the states. Subsequent days are going to be very impactful. The weather conditions might worsen and will be impacting many lives.