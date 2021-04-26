Pregnancy is a very crucial period for any woman. Every woman wishes to pass this period without any obstacles and difficulties. It is not only the time of delivery when she receives immense pain but also during the pregnancy period when she requires all care and support.

Weight: A Crucial Factor For Miscarriage

Various reasons can be involved that can change the atmosphere and persona of a woman, like temperature, mental health, etc. One of the main reasons which have been found in the study that can even lead to miscarriage is being overweight. Being underweight or overweight can have adverse effects on the health of a woman carrying a baby than the women with an average weight, which can even lead to miscarriage.

One of the most common complications during pregnancy is a miscarriage, which occurs in almost 15 to 20 percent of cases of pregnancy. Many consecutive miscarriages can be due to irregular and misleading lifestyle influences, but the cause of most of them remains unexplained. Researchers studied around 16 cases to study women’s lifestyle that can lead to miscarriage.

BMI is the calculation of body weight taking height and weight into consideration. Consecutive miscarriages have been found in the women who were underweight with a BMI below 18.5, overweight between 25 and 30; and obese above 30.

The first author of Bonnie Ng, who works in the clinical sciences at the University of Southampton situated in the United Kingdom, said that being overweight and underweight increases the risk of miscarriage.

For instance, women who have a BMI greater than 25 and 30 have around 70 to 80 percent more chances of having a miscarriage, respectively. The researchers were also interested in finding the adverse effects of drugs, tobacco, and alcohol on a woman during the period of pregnancy.

George Cherian, who is a specialist in obstetrics at Princess Anne Hospital, claimed about not finding any links between consecutive miscarriage and lifestyle influences like alcohol and smoking. He said that a large-scale study is required to gather solid proof of the links.

Though we don’t have conclusive evidence regarding the changes needed in the lifestyle, researchers claim that reducing weight can be beneficial when you want to reduce the chances of miscarriage.

Dr. Ying Cheong, who is senior professor of reproductive medicine at the University of Southampton, said that in his previous studies, he found that an abnormal BMI index can increase the chances of having a miscarriage, so a woman who is pregnant should always consult a doctor to reduce the risk of miscarriage.

If you are overweight, try to reduce the intake of calories to correct the BMI index. You need to focus on your diet and lifestyle. Doctors often suggest pregnant ladies take care of their health and weight during this period. Yoga and exercise can be very beneficial for the women who are pregnant to take care of the body’s fat percentage that needs to be maintained rather than increasing abruptly, leading to an increased chance of miscarriage.