Weight Loss May Be Hindered By Poor Sleep-Study

Sleep quality affects your general health and decides your performance for the whole day. Your mental, physical as well social well-being is dependent on the quality of last night’s sleep.

What If Sleep Is Related To Your Body Weight?

Recently, a study conducted by the University of Copenhagen and presented at the European Congress on Obesity, suggests better and longer sleep patterns could help keep the weight off for good.

What is the scenario?

It is reported that one in every three adults is overweight or obese in the US. As obesity or overweight are considered to be stepping stones to diabetes, kidney, and heart diseases, it is high time to have deeper awareness. According to health experts, an adult should get uninterrupted sleep for 7 hours for being healthy. Both bodily and emotional wellness depends on it.

Poor sleep or lack of sleep quality can also contribute to many health problems. It affects circulation, blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol level, mental clarity, memory, inflammations, fat deposits in arteries, and even our social relations. A person cannot prove good without proper rest. He may feel frustrated and irritated. According to the statistics, 36% of US adults are facing sleep-related problems. The new studies correlating these two issues, obesity, as well as lack of sleep, cover the entire humanity.

What are the new findings?﻿

The study conducted by the University of Copenhagen was a randomized trial. There were 195 adults aged 18 to 65 who were obese participated. These people were given a very low-calorie diet that is almost 800 kcal/day for eight weeks. It was reported that these people shed almost 12% of their body weight within the time. They were monitored for a year.

The researchers have used new technology like wearable monitors and Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI), a self-rated questionnaire. It is reported that those who slept for less than six hours a night increased their Body Mass Index by 1.3 points within one year.

People with poor sleep quality also gained weight in the same ratio. These statistics have been compared with that of people who slept for more than 6 hours. The researchers cannot theorize their findings as the study was observational but can suggest that quality, as well as the quality of sleep, contributes to the weight or BMI of an individual.

Prof. Signe Torekov, who was on the team of the University of Copenhagen, who conducted the study says ”The fact that sleep health was so strongly related to weight loss maintenance is important since many of us don’t get the recommended amount of sleep needed for optimal health and functioning,”

The study’s findings also examine the causes of sleep deprivation. It includes modern life factors such as stress, oriented profession, smartphones, and the complexity of work and life. They have also added that two hours of vigorous physical activity can help improve sleep quality.

Torekov also shares his expectations, “Future research examining possible ways of improving sleep in adults with obesity will be an important next step to limit weight regain,” and “Weight loss maintained with exercise seems promising in improving sleep.”

Another study presented at the conference dealt with prostate cancer and said that over 1,300 prostate cancer deaths in the UK can be prevented every year if men could manage a healthy weight. It was also added that family history and black ethnicity are non-modifiable risks of prostate cancer.

Another concern raised at the conference was also all the teenagers are aware that they are obese and have a take-it-easy attitude towards it. This needs to be addressed for the formation of a healthy upcoming generation.

