Wellness tips that can improve your daily mood

Not all days are created equal. While sometimes you can feel like you’re at the top of the world, other times you may wake up and feel like everything is going backward. All your plans backfire, you have a low mood, and try as you might, there’s nothing that seems likely to lift your spirits. During days like this, you might struggle to keep up with your daily routine. It’s incredibly challenging since low moods rarely seem to strike around the weekend when you can lounge at home and wait for the moment to pass. Instead, it looks like you end up struggling with a negative frame of mind only when you’re already swamped with work and additional tasks you have to finish.

So, what’s there to do during a situation like this? While there’s no actual cure for having a bad day, there are some strategies you can use to relieve mental and emotional discomfort throughout the day. While it is probably the last thing you want to do when you’re low-energy, the road to feeling better is paved with proactive choices. While a bad mood will sometimes pass on its own, you can take a few extra steps to help it go away faster.

Plenty of sleep

You’ve probably heard this so many times that the following paragraphs may sound like a broken record. Nevertheless, it is no less accurate. A healthy sleep routine is essential for your overall well-being. It helps regulate your mood and behaviour, enables you to achieve better physical health, boosts your immune system, and makes you feel less tetchy throughout the day. Even during a day when everything seems to be going wrong, you’ll notice that it is a little more bearable when you’re well-rested.

But, you might say, you have a hard time falling asleep. You may struggle with insomnia or have a schedule that’s so packed with work that you feel skipping one or two hours of sleep every night is no big deal. And while sleeping, a little less every now and then will likely not cause any harm, provided you catch up on your snoozing later. However, missing out on regular sleep tends to evolve into chronic patterns over time.

Without enough sleep, you’re at greater risk of developing a chronic disease like diabetes. Your blood pressure will also be more elevated, and your immune system also has a tougher time protecting you against aggressors. You’re also more prone to accidents, including slips, trips or traffic collisions. To have a restful night’s sleep, you need to cycle through all the sleep stages multiple times throughout the night.

During the first non-REM sleep stage, which lasts only a few minutes, your body progresses from awake to asleep. Your breathing, heartbeat and eye movements slow down during this stage. During the second stage, your body prepares to enter the deep sleep of the third stage. This is the part when your body enters deep sleep and repairs your cells and tissues. The REM stage occurs several times per night. During this time, brain activity increases, and REM sleep is known for its critical role in emotional processing and memory, helping develop the brain and nervous system and promoting learning.

A healthy diet

While healthy food cannot cure disease, it can make you healthier and prevent health troubles. One of the most important things is to incorporate more fibre into your diet. You need soluble and insoluble fibre to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and optimal gut health. Black beans, sweet potatoes, avocados, apples, carrots, spinach, kale, peas, nuts, leafy greens and lentils are just a few of the foods you should use in your diet. When you eat well, you’ll also feel better and more energised.

You can also try to use supplements if you feel like you’re not getting enough of a particular vitamin. For instance, if you have a disorder that causes malabsorption, you’ll need to supplement your diet with something on the side. Some products can improve your mood as well as your overall health. Autoflowering seeds help reduce the body’s inflammatory responses that are sometimes associated with chronic illnesses. There’s a wide variety of cannabis seeds you can try. Choosing between different options means discovering a product you enjoy that suits your taste.

A little escapism

Life is hectic, and we all have busy schedules. It isn’t easy keeping up with everything you have to do, and you can sometimes feel swamped and like there’s just too much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, it’ll put a damper on your mood as well. Take the time to relax and do the thing you enjoy every now and then. Get rid of the mindset that dictates that you’re not being productive unless you’re strictly abiding by a to-do list. Looking after yourself is just as important as being successful at work and completing your tasks, if not more so.

Exercising helps release endorphins, and it works regardless of the workout you choose. You can bike, walk, swim, try some yoga or dance. They’ll all work just fine. Spending time outside, at least half an hour every day, helps lower stress and blood pressure. And you can also take your time to do something creative like cooking, knitting, painting or writing. It helps promote mindfulness and encourages you to have a better mood overall. Read a novel, listen to a podcast or watch an online concert if you want to unwind for a while. It’ll help take your mind off things and maybe even lift your spirits a little after a challenging day.

It’s essential to take care of yourself. Protecting your mental health and well-being is directly linked to protecting your physical health, so make sure you look after both of them. When you make a commitment to improving your schedule and adopting healthier habits, you’ll notice that you’ll feel happier, more focused and more relaxed. And that can make a bad day feel a little less painful.