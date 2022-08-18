West Nile Virus Was Detected In 2 New York City Residents

The health department of the city of New York was in the position to make an announcement 2 days ago that two instances of West Nile virus have been detected in the city, along with the maximum amount of mosquitoes that can be discovered. It is essential to mention that the New York city department has been able to confirm the two instances of human virus cases in Brooklyn and Queens.

A total of 1000 positive mosquito infections have also been detected across the city. It has been the highest number above recorded concerning this kind of infection. Not only this but also this number is more than what was detected precisely a month ago. The number was somewhere around 779.

Issues Faced By Government

This increase in the number of infections has been one of the most important reasons why a considerable amount of tension is caused in the department. The spread of infection through mosquitoes is one of the public administration’s most important causes of worry.

It has to be controlled in almost every situation. It is considered the best way because the government is not ready to handle a massive amount of hospitalization because of already existing hospitalization for covid 19.

Symptoms

The symptoms of this infection include headache and fever. Something even the body and the muscles can start painting, including extreme amounts of tiredness. When it comes to children at the age of 10 and the elders above the age of 60, a direct attack of the virus is made on the immune system. This further exposes the risk of causing different types of diseases and infections.

According to the latest study conducted by the medical department of the University of New York, it has also been discovered that older adults have a greater chance of developing a severe brain or spinal cord injury after recovering from this infection. This is one of the most critical factors that must be considered in almost every situation. The name of the disease which can be developed after a person has already been infected with this infection is West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. Currently, minimal treatment is available to cure this kind of case.

The State Of Emergency.

The health officials detected the first case of this kind of infection before 21 years. It is essential to understand that an average of 15 to 16 people are diagnosed with this infection every year. Still, this time the number has exponentially grown and has even crossed 1000 bars. This is a cause of worry for the health administration to control for the time being. The government is even planning to declare a state of health emergency in case the infections do not mitigate in light of the government’s existing measures.

Solution

It is essential to understand that the government would not be in a position to control everything until and unless the people also take the responsibility to save themselves from this kind of infection. To make this happen, people must practice hygiene by living in a clean environment, continuously cleaning the same, and even taking this standing water out.

Conclusion

Only with the help of this method would it be possible for individuals to protect themselves from this kind of infection. The government is already playing its part, and it is only with the help of the combined efforts that both of these factors must be considered. This is one of the most critical and essential perspectives that must be considered to fight this tricky kind of emergency. If not cured within the time then it has got a tendency to spread to a great extent

