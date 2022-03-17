What Happened To The Love Actually Cast? Where Are They Now? Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, And More

In 2003, the Christmas rom-com “Love Actually” was released. Many of the film’s stars have since starred in Oscar-winning movies, Netflix original TV shows, HBO miniseries, and more.

Where Are The Cast Members From ‘Love Actually’ Now?

We looked into what all of the primary characters from “Love Actually” are up to now.

Lcia Moniz :

He has made appearances on TV episodes since then, including Vingança, Aqui No, Olhos nos Olhos, Há Quem Viva and Na Corda Bamba. Fatima, Thirty Minutes, and Sombra were among her other films. Moniz has five albums to his credit, the most recent being Calendar from 2015. (Vidisco).

Hugh Grant :

He went on to star in romcoms such as the Bridget Jones flicks and Lyrics and Music. He also starred in The Gentlemen before getting the character of Jonathan Sachs in The Undoing. Grant married Anna Elisabet Eberstein, a TV producer, in 2018. The couple has three children together. Tinglan Hong and Grant have two children together.

Martine McCutcheon:

After her career made minor roles in films such as Moving Wallpaper and Echo Beach. She also appeared in the movie The Bromley Boys. After a long break from music in the mid-2000s, the actress released her fourth studio album in 2017. In April 2017, McCutcheon was identified with Lyme disease.

Laura Linney:

She played Wendy Byrde on Ozark after starring in Nocturnal Animals. Marc Schauer, the New York native’s husband, had a son together.

Rodrigo Santoro :

He starred in Lost, Old River, Reprisal, and Westworld. The Brazilian actor has acted in films such as The Immortal Warrior, 300, and the Rio franchise. Santoro and his wife, Mel Fronckowiak have a daughter named Nina.

Keira Knightley:

The Oscar-nominated actress went on to star in Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Elizabeth Swan. Há Quem Viva, Há Quem VivaThe Imitation Game, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and The Aftermath are among her notable performances. Knightley married James Righton in 2013. The couple has two children.

Emma Thompson:

She is a British actress who made appearances in Harry Potter films with her onscreen spouse, Alan Rickman. She portrayed Baroness in the live-action Cruella de Vil in 2021. Thompson and Greg Wise have been married since 2003 and have two children together.

Alan Rickman:

He is a British actor. He also appeared in TSweeneyTodd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Hitch hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Alice in Wonderland, among other films. Prof Snape in the Harry Potter series from 2001 to 2011 was one of the British actor’s most notable performances. Also with the long battle with pancreatic cancer in January 2016, Rickman died at the age of 69.

Andrew Lincoln:

He portrayed Rick Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead for nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018. Since 2006, the English actor has been married. He has two sons and two daughters. Lincoln is slated to return to television in Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities.

Chiwetel Ejiofor:

He made a name for himself with parts in Serenity, American Gangster, and Salt. For his performance in The Lion King, the actor was nominated for an Academy Award. In addition to acting, Ejiofor has written and directed four films.

Bill Nighy:

He is a British actor who plays Bill Nighy the Golden Globe champion who also starred in Broadway productions and the West End of the drama Skylight. Later, he made an appearance on Castlevania. He is the father of one child, Mary.

Fisher Gregor:

In 2015, wrote his autobiography, The Boy from Nowhere. With his wife Vicki Burton, the Scottish actor has two children.

Martin Freeman:

He has acted in the television shows Fargo, Sherlock, StartUp, and Breeders. In 2022, he’ll reprise his role as Everett K. Ross in the sequel to Black Panther. With his ex-wife Amanda Abbington, he has two children.

Joanna Page:

He wedded James Thornton in 2003, and the couple has two sons and one daughter. In August 2021, Page confirmed her fourth pregnancy.