What Is Oxidative Stress And All You Need To Know!

An imbalance between the antioxidants and free radicals of the body is known as oxidative stress. Free radicals contain an uneven number of electrons that provide them with the opportunity to react with the other molecules of the body.

What Lead To The Development Of Oxidation Stress?

The reactions with the molecules that lead to the development of large chain reactions are known as oxidation. Whereas antioxidants are compounds that can easily donate their electrons to free radicals.

They perform reactions to make the nature of free radicals stable. Additionally, they can also prevent the harmful effects of the imbalance produced in the reactions.

What are the major effects that can be produced in the body due to oxidative stress?

Oxidation is considered a normal process that can perform a variety of functions. When the imbalance in the body takes place then the chances of damage to the tissues by oxidative stress also increase. Some of the major effects on the body due to oxidative stress are mentioned below:

Ageing

Cancer

Parkinson’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease

Heart disease

Increase in the blood pressure

Many conditions related to the inflammation

Atherosclerosis

Diabetes Mellitus

What are the major risk factors that can contribute to oxidative stress?

Free radicals if left in unstable conditions in the body can be harmful to the body. Although they are produced normally during the activities such as exercises and inflammation. The excessive production of free radicals contributes to damage and harmful effects on the body. Some of the major risk factors by free radicals are mentioned below:

Pollution

Radiation

Smoking

Pesticides

Certain specific cleaning agents

Ozone

Are there any edibles that I can consume to prevent oxidative stress?

You can start by consuming healthy foods to prevent oxidative stress. Your food decides the fate of your body so you must take an appropriate diet with the involvement of every nutrient to get positive results. The list of the edibles you can consume to prevent oxidative stress are mentioned below:

Olives

Tomatoes

Carrots

Broccoli

Leafy green vegetables

Prunes

Citrus fruits

Cherries

Berries

Additionally, you can increase the supply of antioxidants to prevent oxidative stress in your body. The list of rich sources of antioxidants are mentioned below:

Cinnamon’

Garlic

Onion

Green tea

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Nuts

Fish

What are different lifestyle choices that I can make to prevent oxidative stress?

You can make a variety of lifestyle choices to prevent the condition of oxidative stress. You can start by following the tips as mentioned below:

Follow an exercise routine:

Daily exercise such as walking, jogging, and yoga can help you maintain normal levels in the body. Additionally, they help in the overall hormonal balance of the body.

Avoid excessive smoking:

Smoking can expose your body to harmful chemicals so you should avoid their usage to prevent many deadly diseases and life-threatening conditions.

Use chemicals carefully:

There are many chemicals that we use in our daily lives. You should always use them with care to avoid their toxic effects.

Perform environment-friendly activities:

Pollution and radiation from the environment can expose you to a variety of chemicals. So you can invest your time and energy in activities like carpooling to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Wear sunscreen:

Sunscreen is very important for your body. It can protect you from harmful radiations and provide desirable effects on the body.

Some of the additional pointers are also listed below:

Decrease the consumption of alcohol

Get an adequate amount of sleep

Avoid self-harming activities such as overeating

You can protect your body from many life-threatening and deadly diseases by performing simple exercises and routines. If you are interested in protecting your body from conditions like blood pressure and diabetes mellitus you have to follow strict dietary controls followed by healthy lifestyle choices for the best result.