The pandemic has crossed more than 2 years now and we all miss the good old days when going out without any restrictions and the panic situation was normal.

What After Omicron? Will The Pandemic End Or New Variants Awaiting?

But do you think after the wave of the new variant of the covid 19 omicron, the pandemic will end? If you think yes then surely you have to research better.

The healthcare lobby has been divided into 2 sections where one group states that the less severity and declining mortality rate is clear proof that the covid 19 virus is settling down and showing away towards the end of the pandemic by 2022.

On the other hand, the other section of the medical experts is claiming the above fact to be rumored as there are not enough reports and findings available to prove that omicron will be the final strain of the covid 19 virus and the pandemic will end by this year.

Furthermore, they stated that more evidence is required to prove the claims and by the time the citizens just keep on following the basic covid 19 rules and policies laid by the Central government and medical agencies to safeguard the lives in the long run.

Dr. Fauci has claimed that the omicron wave is yet not over even after many of the states have started to report 50 percent fewer infection cases and announced that by mid-February 2022, the peak will be achieved in the states where the wave has just started due to late arrival of the omicron variant.

He also stated that those who are still not vaccinated will be again infected and will put their life in a dangerous situation.

Also, The World Health Organization earlier this month released the statement and slammed the rich countries for being partial with the poor nations which can’t afford to have vaccines and other medical facilities.

The Chief of WHO stated that the new variants will keep on taking birth if low-income countries won’t be vaccinated at the earliest. The average vaccination rate in poor nations is declining between 10-15 percent and it is a clear picture that will create havoc in the upcoming months.

The end is not near, stated by the CEO of Pfizer, a few weeks ago during a press meet where he discussed the kid’s vaccines and the fourth dose of vaccine for the adults.

The Ex-Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that if we keep on following the preventive measures and avail the benefits of the vaccination and booster shots at the earliest surely we will beat the pandemic by 2022.

Saving the lives of our citizens is the primary objective of our government, stated by President Biden during the press briefing at the White House where he also announced free N95 masks and rapid testing kits for the entire American Population as it has become the need of the hour.