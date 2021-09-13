As per the World Health Organization, more than 700,000 individuals die by suicide each year in this country. Each day 40 seconds, someone else on the globe commits suicide. That’s a terrible number to consider today, on World Suicide Awareness Day in 2021, which falls on April 14.

Here’s What You Can Do To Assist On World Suicide Prevention Day In 2021

In certain areas of the globe, the rate of suicide has been increasing for many years. Suicide rates have risen by 35% in the United States just between 1999 and 2018, according to the latest data. Suicide, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention in the United States, is a “rising public health issue.” Experts are concerned that economic hardship and psychological anguish brought on by another deadly catastrophe confronting the globe, Covid-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus, may exacerbate suicidal thoughts in the near future.

According to a significant public health organization, quite so many as 75,000 Americans may die as a result of drug or alcohol abuse, as well as suicide, as a result of the epidemic, according to their estimates last year. As part of a proclamation issued on Thursday, President Joe Biden showed his concern about the issue of suicide prevention by declaring that September 10 would be World Suicide Awareness Day in the United States. The findings of research published in June have heightened such concerns. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency room visits for suspected attempted suicides began to rise in May 2020 among teenagers aged 12 to 17, particularly among females.

Suicide is a threat to people of all ages, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds, with 77 percent of all suicides happening in low- to middle-income nations. Youth may be particularly severely affected on a global scale: According to the Globe Health Organization, suicide is the fourth highest cause of mortality among 15- to 19-year-olds across the world. And that is just a portion of the bleak picture that exists. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for every person who dies by suicide, plenty more individuals consider or try suicide. A total of 12 million American adults had serious thoughts of suicide in 2019, with 3.5 million planning to try it and 1.4 million actually attempting it in the year 2019. There are many ways that every one of us may contribute to the prevention of suicide. Here’s how you can contribute to the cause.

Recognize the signs of distress

There are a variety of risk factors that may contribute to an increase in the likelihood of having suicidal thoughts. According to specialists, it is critical to identify these signs in yourself or a loved one since many individuals do not speak about their suicidal intentions in advance. Is there a backstory behind this? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who have a depressive, anxiety, or alcohol or other drug use problem, a severe physical disease, or a family history of trauma, abuse, or suicide are at greater risk.