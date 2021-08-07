According to new research people who got the flu vaccine earlier may be less likely to suffer a severe Covid-19 condition.

The study published says that they analyzed thousands of medical records from the US, UK, and other regions of Europe. Researchers found that the people who got vaccinated earlier this year were less likely to have had severe health conditions due to the Covid-19 virus.

Those Who Had Gotten The Flu Vaccine Are Less Likely To End Up In Severe Conditions

They also found that those who weren’t vaccinated were up to 20% more likely to be admitted to the ICU. Also, 58% were admitted to the emergency room.

Previous studies have found links between vaccination and better Covid-19 outcomes. But they didn’t find that the flu vaccine offered any protection against Covid-19 death.

Researchers said that the flu shot’s link to better COVID-19 outcomes doesn’t mean it’s protective against the novel coronavirus.

It’s also possible that the flu shot boosts immunity. And, it’s also possible that people who get the flu shot tend to be healthier overall than people who don’t.

The researchers said that the flu shot changes every flu season. so it’s not clear that whether the vaccine created for the 2020-2021 flu season would work the same way for COVID-19 that the 2019-2020 vaccine did.

Experts also said that there is an issue with electronic medical records. medical records from different countries may report symptoms differently and use different diagnostic tests to confirm SARS-CoV-2 diagnoses. So, using electronic medical record have limitations.

The study authors said that “Even patients who have already received SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may stand to benefit given that the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine does not convey complete immunity.”

Experts say that a Covid-19 vaccine is an essential tool in overcoming this pandemic. And, fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illnesses and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another for getting vaccinated.

Experts indicated that those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated.

The study findings support the recommendation to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can.

According to the experts, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 may not prevent you from contracting the disease, it could bring down the severity of symptoms.

The fatalities reported among patients are far less if they are vaccinated.

Experts said that no vaccinated individual needed to be mechanically ventilated.

Even in older age groups, the severity is fewer when compared to unvaccinated people.

However, adults who are vulnerable, living in areas of high deprivation, or have unhealthy lifestyles are more at risk of COVID-19 infection and getting ill, despite being vaccinated, compared to other vaccinated people, experts say.