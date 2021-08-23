Experts are being sought by the World Health Organization to join a new advisory committee that is being formed in part to tackle the agency’s strenuous efforts to determine how the coronavirus epidemic began.

Participants of the World Health Organization’s Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens are sought by the World Health Organization (WHO) (SAGO). It is provided in this “Call for experts” that information about the advisory group in issue, the expert profiles that are being sought, the procedure for expressing interest, and the process for selection is provided.

It has been emphasized by the fastSARS-CoV-2 emergence and spread that it is critical to be prepared for all future occurrences, to be able to detect new viruses early in their development, and to address the risk factors that contribute to their emergence and dissemination. In May 2020, the World Health Assembly, via resolution WHA73.1, requested that the Director-General of the WHO continue to collaborate closely with the World Organization for Animal Health, the FAO of the United Nations, and countries. It is part of the One Health approach for identifying the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the route of transmission. The World Health Assembly also requested that the WHO continue to collaborate closely with the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE),

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of high-threat pathogens developing and re-emerging, including SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Nipah, and avian influenza, with the most recent being SARS-CoV-2. This includes the need for solid surveillance and early action to enable rapid detection and mitigation efforts and the need for robust and systematic options for establishing research around the emergence of pathogens and the routes of transmission from natural reservoirs to human populations.

In order to do this, the Director-General of the World Health Organization created the Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (hereafter referred to as the “SAGO”). In addition, the SAGO would assist the WHO Secretariat on scientific and technical issues relating to emerging and re-emerging diseases. The SAGO will be comprised of specialists who will serve in a personal capacity rather than on an official basis. A study and scientific group, collaborating institutions, and other collaboration mechanisms are formed in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regulations.

As stated in a statement issued on Friday, the World Health Organization said the new scientific committee would provide the WHO with an impartial review of the work done so far to identify the origins of COVID-19 and advise the agency on the next measures to be taken by the organization. As well as providing advice on key problems related to the possible development of additional viruses capable of causing epidemics, such as MERS and Ebola, the experts will also offer advice on other important topics related to MERS and Ebola.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it is looking for up to 25 officials with appropriate experience to apply for membership in its new scientific advisory committee by September 10. In March, a WHO-led panel of international specialists released a preliminary study in which they concluded that the origins of COVID-19 were “very improbable” to have been connected to a laboratory setting. In recent months, even though experts believe it is most likely that the virus was transmitted from animals to people, the idea that a laboratory was engaged has gained momentum. In fact, President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation into the potential of a laboratory connection.