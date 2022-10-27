WHO Issues The First-ever List Of Dangerous Fungi

Contents Key Takeaways

Who Publishes The First-ever List Of Dangerous Fungus

Three priority categories

Need for more evidence and priority areas for action Key Takeaways The WHO reported that the fungal pathogens are spreading at a fast rate and causing a lot of health issues among the world population

The WHO FPPL categorizes fungi pathogens into three categories namely critical, high and medium priority.

FPPL has also recommended certain strategies to create a collective research and evidence pool in order to tackle the issue of fungi pathogens at its basic level.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday released the first-ever list of harmful fungi. These were categorized in the “priority pathogens” list and are considered to be dangerous for humans.

This list called the Fungal Priority Pathogens List (FPPL) is meant to be a forerunner in the research and development (R&D) for creating more awareness of the fungi pathogens which were neglected earlier.

The WHO reported that the fungal pathogens are spreading at a fast rate and causing a lot of health issues among the world population but no proper resistance measures have been taken globally as only four classes of antifungal medicines are currently available in the market.

Who Publishes The First-ever List Of Dangerous Fungus

The research around the discovery of these fungal pathogens is also very limited and this leads to poor diagnosis. Fungal infections mainly target people who are immunocompromised like HIV/AIDS patients, cancer patients, people with chronic respiratory issues, etc.

Many factors are contributing to the increase in the rate of invasive fungi pathogens. The advent of Covid, global warming, and international travel and trade. After the covid era, fungi pathogens have been found to be stronger as they are infecting hospitalized people who have respiratory issues as part of Covid. It is also observed that a common form of fungi that causes oral candidiasis has become resistant to treatment and this is leading to speculations of other forms of invasive fungi becoming more powerful.

Three priority categories

The WHO FPPL categorizes fungi pathogens into three categories namely critical, high and medium priority. These categories are based on the effect of the fungi pathogens on public health and also on a predicted antifungal resistance risk.

WHO has also advised medical professionals and researchers to be mindful of the context and region specificity while interpreting the Fungi Pathogen Priority List. In certain areas, other forms of pathogens can pose a more serious threat than the Fungi pathogen.

More From Powdersville Post:

🔵Specific Fungi In Human Intestine Improves Immunity!

🔵Genomic Research Helps In Understanding How To Treat Deadly Fungal Infections

Need for more evidence and priority areas for action

FPPL has also recommended certain strategies to create a collective research and evidence pool in order to tackle the issue of fungi pathogens at its basic level. This calls for collective action from policymakers, public healthcare experts, etc. Some of the core strategies include the prevention of antifungal drug resistance, sensitizing the public in the prevention and control of fungal infections, improving laboratory facilities and surveillance, investing in the R&D of fungal infection resistance methods, etc.

Out of the 19 total fungi pathogens discovered by WHO, 4 belong to the critical priority category. These are Aspergillus Fumigatus, Candida Albicans, Cryptococcus Neoformans, and Candida Auris. These are highly dangerous fungi pathogens that can spread through the air via airborne spores (Aspergillus Fumigatus) and can cause infections in the lungs, the central nervous system, and blood infections.

Dr.Justin Beardsley from the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute who headed the compilation of the WHO FPPL list said that Fungi pathogens are often a ‘forgotten’ disease as we mainly focus on diseases caused by bacteria and viruses.

They have been neglected for so long that now they are making a comeback and it is proving to be fatal for the human race. Fungal pathogens kill around 1.7 million people around the world which is even higher than people dying of malaria or tuberculosis.

The “super fungi” called the C.Auris is a new type of Fungi pathogen that spread worldwide in the hospital wards during the Corona pandemic. Climate change is also another major reason that is causing the fungi pathogens to increase their effective range and create infection on a broader spectrum of the population.

The WHO project was led by a team of over 30 researchers from Australia and New Zealand. Over 6000 papers were studied and around 400 mycologists from across the world were recruited for the study.