WHO Makes Comments On Critical Nature Of The Virus

Sarah Palin, who is the former governor of Alaska, was attending the court over a defamation case. However, all the case proceedings had to be stopped, as she tested positive for the Coronavirus. The judge stated that the trial could again be on after Feb 3.

However, the latest news in this regard states that Sarah Palin is still unvaccinated. Three tests were taken but in each one she came positive. A Republican candidate from 2008, she has been herself asking people to not get vaccinated.

She had also made a statement that she would get the vaccine only over her dead body. She was also infected in March 2021. Her infection has brought the NYTimes defamation case to a halt.

For the uninitiated, she has also not allowed her kids to get vaccinated. Additionally, Palin has supposedly called Anthony Fauci an imposter. It is a well-known fact in government circles that she is seeking unspecified damages from James Bennet and Times, as she thinks that they had published an editorial to defame her in 2011.

It was related to a mass shooting in Arizona that killed as many as six people and also wounded U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords. The editorial was called ‘America’s Lethal Politics.

The link was very clear from Palin’s motive against the government, and Gabby Giffords was also supposedly on the hit list. After Palin objected, the editorial was quickly removed. But Palin held the Times responsible for the defamation, without proof, according to her.

Palin has also stated that she will challenge the judgment in the 1964 Supreme Court if she lost. However, as of now, all plans seem to be on hold, as she has tested positive for the virus.

The judge also informed all that no other juror had been infected during the trial. Sarah Palin is said to be up against again, after Feb3 after she recovers.

In the meanwhile, WHO has made a statement that the pandemic has reached a juncture, where there could be an end to it. The nations have to work together for the purpose. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director has made the statement that the pandemic shows signs of ending in 2022.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also said, that the omicron variant may be the last variant in 2022. However, he also stated that more than 85% of Africans have not even received their first dose. Vaccines may not be alone sufficient to stop the virus. But, the vaccination of the globe to about 70% is equally important to guard the globe today.

The pandemic has pointed towards the fact that the world must aim at a singular policy for vaccination and medication for all kinds of races. He also said that the health of individuals should be a top priority and not the last. As infections from one unprotected nation have been seen to slowly seep into others. Only when there is uniformity in vaccination, can global protection be achieved.

Many healthy countries are now trying to cover up for their infection rise while luring nurses from other developed countries. The U.S. is amongst the nations that are doing so while attracting healthcare staff with higher pay. This is a disparity that can target developed nations’ ability to fight off the virus. International recruitment for countries like the U.S., Canada, Germany ad a few other European countries have shown to be a detrimental side to the healthcare policies.

It is also leading to more shortage in staff members for the underdeveloped countries. So, there should be an to this sort of poaching, believes some.