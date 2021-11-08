On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a dire warning about Europe’s impending winter, which might result in half a million deaths from influenza virus Covid-19. An upsurge in cases has been reported, and the WHO has bemoaned the slow pace of vaccinations in several regions of Africa, as well. According to official statistics published Thursday, Germany has recorded the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

“Significant worry” has been expressed by WHO regional director Hans Kluge, who has issued a severe new warning. “We have once again found ourselves at the epicenter,” Kluge said in a statement. He cautioned that if we continue on this road, we might see another half a million COVID-19 fatalities across Europe by the beginning of February next year and that 43 of the 53 nations in his area could also be experiencing severe or exceptional pressure on hospital beds.

WHO Predicts A Rise In Covid Deaths To 500,000 By February In Europe

Across large swathes of the continent, several countries struggle to lift their immigration restrictions because of Delta variation surges. Russia and Germany have seen record numbers of cases, while Kiev has put stringent new restrictions on Ukraine’s people on Monday in response to the outbreak. Infection rates are expected to rise in the future, along with regular winter colds, which might put pressure on healthcare workers during the Christmas season.

Compared to the previous week, Europe had a 6 percent rise in cases, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly report. It was the most significant among all global areas, with “decreases or constant trends” in every other area. In the resurgence of the pandemic, Kluge said, “We have reached another key crossroads.” Two reasons, he said, were responsible for this current wave: the easing of Covid-19 limits and a lack of vaccination coverage in the Balkans and in eastern Europe. “Hospitalization rates in countries with low vaccination uptake are substantially higher and rising at a quicker pace than in countries with better vaccine uptake,” according to his research.

On Wednesday, Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, issued a stern warning to those who refuse to get vaccinated. The G20 meeting in Rome required Spahn to show his vaccination certificate more than twice as often in one day as it had in the four weeks before to that, he told reporters at his press conference on Thursday. On Thursday, 33,949 new cases were reported, topping the previous peak established in December of the previous calendar year by a significant margin. There are still much fewer hospitalizations and deaths than there were at the peak of the pre-vaccine period.

Germans who have not been immunized might face a “massive” outbreak, according to Spahn. He explains that there would be fewer Covid-19 patients in critical care if everyone eligible for a vaccination received one. There has been a persistent outbreak of new diseases in the United Kingdom since the end of the summer. Still, the country has not implemented measures like mask laws or vaccination cards that have been popular elsewhere in Europe. A spike in hospitalizations has placed the Greek health system under even more pressure. On Thursday, 6,808 Covid-19 instances were reported, which is the largest daily total since the outbreak began.