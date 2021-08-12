Highlights

World Health Organization recently announced that it urgently needs $7.7 billion to run its initiative Access to COVID 19 Tools Accelerator. The program supplies medical equipment across the globe to fight off the Coronavirus infection.

The amount will partly fulfill the organization’s shortage of $16.8 billion that hinders its ability to help poorer nations with no access to vaccines fight the pandemic.

WHO aims to vaccinate at least 10% of the global population towards the end of September, 40% towards the year-end, and 70% by June-July next year.

World Health Organization Urgently Needs $7.7 Billion to Help Developing Nations

The World Health Organization is urging all countries to donate $7.7 billion. The amount, according to officials, is required to help poorer nations curb the Delta variant. It aims to provide oxygen, vaccines, and other much-needed medical equipment to such nations.

The money will cover the cost of the agency’s Access to COVID 19 Accelerator Tool, a program that supplies the medical equipment poor nations require to stop the Coronavirus infection. The organization posted the requirement on social media networking platforms.

WHO is already facing a shortage of $16.8 billion. And it is hindering its efforts to help poor nations with little or no access to vaccines fight the COVID 19 pandemic.

This is not a moral obligation, but a responsibility. No one should die if the technology is available in another part of the world. Technology is there to help humanity as an entirety. Furthermore, the world cannot mitigate the pandemic from one country and move to another. The world should come together as a whole. It has to vaccinate every single person. Otherwise, we will be forced to bear with the virus much longer than required.

World Health Organization has set a target of achieving at least 10% of global vaccination by November, 40% by the end of December, and 70% by June-July next year. There are countries that have yet not started a vaccination campaign. Wealthier nations like Israel and the US, in the meantime, fully vaccinated more than half of their population.

When someone in a poor country has a fever, it does not have the testing equipment to identify if it is a Coronavirus infection or not. It implies that vaccines alone will not do. The world has to give oxygen treatments, medical equipment, and masks to low-income nations. Richer nations are spending tons of dollars to minimize the effect of the pandemic on their economies. Even when wealthy, their markets continued to announce that they should vaccinate the entire world. They refuse to listen.

Also Read: Revitaa pro reviews

In the past too, WHO had requested the aid of $7.7 billion. It said that it urgently requires $3.8 billion more to buy 760 million doses of COVID 19 vaccines to supply to the world.

The agency also reminds wealthier nations that this is a critical time in history. At one point, they will look back and wonder; “What did they do at this critical moment?”

WHO is also exhorting rich countries to stop the campaign for a booster dose. There is no scientific evidence to prove its necessity. Besides, they have consumed half of the global supply of vaccines. Time has come to reverse the trend. From now, more doses of the vaccines should go to developing nations. WHO also presents its estimate to highlight the vaccine disparity.

Even if the virus is present in one country, the world is at risk. Viruses can mutate at any time. And if a more severe variant than the Delta variant emerges, the world is going to be in great trouble. Thus it is the responsibility of humanity as a whole to vaccinate every single individual.