Why Air Quality May Be The Key To Reducing Severe Cases Of COVID-19?

Although the medical community has yet to pinpoint exactly why severe cases of COVID-19 appear to be on the rise, scientists believe that improving air quality may play an important role in reducing the number of severe cases and related deaths.

In this article, we’ll share some of the ways air quality can affect human health, what some of the common pollutants are and how they negatively impact your health, and why they may play an important role in reducing cases of severe COVID-19.

How Air Quality May Affect Covid-19?

Poor air quality can exacerbate respiratory problems in humans, animals, and plants. Particularly vulnerable populations are children with asthma and those that suffer from chronic respiratory diseases. Poor air quality also has been shown to worsen symptoms for those suffering from COPD.

Air pollution is a significant source of COVID-19 infection and ongoing poor air quality may increase the risk for severe cases (COVID-19) because this disease thrives in dusty environments.

Improving air quality could reduce severe cases of COVID-19 by reducing airborne dust, which would limit human exposure to this virus.

How air quality may be affecting your health?

Individuals with chronic lung or heart disease, or who are being treated for cancer, may also experience increased vulnerability due to a weakened immune system.

COVID-19 is a virus that thrives in low-oxygen environments and can lead to more severe cases if one’s air quality is compromised. Individuals who spend time in their cars or spend extended periods without proper ventilation may be at risk of contracting this virus.

The link between pollution and health

Air quality is a major factor in our health and well-being. Our lungs, among other organs, rely on oxygen to function properly. If we can’t breathe clean air we start experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, chronic coughing, and shortness of breath.

This can lead to more severe cases of lung conditions like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or COVID-19.

Poor air quality poses health risks

In addition to posing a risk for higher incidences of asthma, lung cancer, and heart disease, poor air quality has been linked with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Poor air quality is also thought to be a trigger for the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

The causes of poor air quality

Poor air quality can be caused by a number of different factors, including high levels of particulate matter, ozone or nitrogen dioxide, or lower levels of oxygen.

The top three sources of particle pollution are industrial activities such as mining and construction; small particles from diesel engines and wood burning; and dust from construction sites. High ozone levels can be attributed to power plants, refineries, vehicle exhaust, and chemical solvents.

Tips to improve

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that people with severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to have been exposed to high levels of air pollution.

It’s important to remember that there are many different causes and contributing factors when it comes to COVID-19, so there is no one magic bullet that will solve this issue. But by taking steps to improve air quality in our communities, we can make a big difference for future generations.

Learn about your local air quality – how does it compare to EPA guidelines? Find out what actions could be taken locally and nationally to reduce exposure. Plant trees, flowers, bushes, or grasses in your yard or garden – all these plants help clean the air naturally! If possible, create a barrier between your home and busy roads or industrial areas if they’re nearby. Reduce wood smoke from home fireplaces for stoves – wood smoke contains harmful chemicals like carbon monoxide which cause serious health issues over time as well as cause immediate irritation if inhaled too close to flames or smoldering embers.

