Who Is The Wife Of Damson Idris? His Father’s Estimated Net Worth?

Damson Idris was born in a city named Peckham, which is in London, United Kingdom, on September 2, 1991. He’s 30 years behind the times.

He is a renowned actor from the United Kingdom. Damson is currently appearing in Snowfall, a crime drama from John Singleton that premiered on FX on July 5, 2017.

He co-starred in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Outside the Wire. Idris got the part, signed with an agent, and started acting in other plays. If you’re looking for further information regarding his life, keep an eye on this post.

Damson‘s early life:

Idris was born in Peckham, South-East London, to Nigerian parents.

He was a football fan who wanted to be just like Cristiano Ronaldo. He played rugby too, and during Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee festivities in 2002, he shook her hand.

Idris has five siblings: three brothers and two sisters, and all of them have gone on to have careers in law, business, and computer technology. So when he got to know that a professional football player career was not in the cards, he enrolled at Brunel University London to study acting. He has a BA in Theater, Film, and Television Studies with honors.

Damson‘s career:

Miranda (2013), Doctors (2015), and Casualty (2015) were among the British television shows in which he appeared in 2016. Damson made his feature film debut in 2016 with Riz Ahmed in the British thriller City of Tiny Lights.

His first American picture, Megan Leavey, in which he co-starred alongside Kate Mara as the title heroine in the eponymous war drama, was his first American picture. He appears in the show named “Smithereens,”.

In May, the year 2017, Idris received the “Emerging Talent Award” at the 12th Screen Nation Film and Television Awards in London.

Damson‘s wife:

With respect to social media posts, his marital status is single. The name of his girlfriend is unknown. Damson has been concentrating on his career and hasn’t divulged any details about his personal life. He also hasn’t shared any photos of a potential spouse on his Instagram account.

Damson‘s parents:

Damson Idris has kept his father’s identity a secret. According to sources, his mother, Philippa, reared him and his brothers alone. He revealed that he is the youngest of his brothers in a 2021 interview with The Guardian.

Damson‘s net worth:

Damson Idris is a great actor with a net worth of around $1.3 million as of 2022. A significant part of his income is because of his acting.

