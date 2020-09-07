Wikileaks founder Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

A London court is due on Monday to start hearing arguments on the extradition to the United States of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The hearing was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that will resume on Monday, Sep 7’ and is due to run until early October. A US grand jury brought a charge against Assange last May with 17 counts under the US Espionage Act and one count of computer hacking.

As each of the 17 counts carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, he could face a total of 175 years’ jail. British authorities are asked by Washington to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face a court over charges of conspiracy to commit misuse crimes connected to Wikileaks. The espionage charge refers to Assange’s activities with the Wikileaks in 2010-11 when the website published classifies diplomatic, military documents exposing alleged war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 700 secret reports revealed the ill-treatment and torture of detainees at US military detention cramp in Guantanamo Bay. The information became public in collaboration with selected media outlets, including The Guardian, Le Monde, and The New York Times.

Assange is accused of conspiring with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disclose information “with reason to believe that, it was to be used for the injury of the United States or the advantage of the foreign nation,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. Born on July 3 ‘1971, Julian Paul Assange is an Australian editor, publisher, and activist who founded Wikileaks in 2006. Wikileaks came to International Attention in 2010 when it published the series of leaks provided by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

These leaks include the Bagdad airstrike Collateral Murder video (April 2010) and Afghanistan war logs (July 2010). After the 2010 leaks, the United States government launched a criminal investigation into Wikileaks. In November 2010, Sweden issued an international arrest warrant for Assange, after questioning him months earlier about an allegation of sexual assault. Assange denied the allegation and said there was a pretext for him to be extradited from Sweden to the United States because of his role in publishing secret American documents. Assange Surrendered to UK police on December 7’ 2010 but was released on bail for 10 days.

Among Wikileaks’ most prominent release is a video known as “Collateral Murder,” which showed US soldiers shooting and killing 18 civilians, among them two Reuters journalists- from a helicopter in Iraq. Assange is currently held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in South-East London. However, the concern is expressed by supporters about his mental and physical health, and the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, said earlier that Assange exhibited signs of psychological torture this year.

The 49 year – old has been in custody since last April. He was issued a 50-week jail sentence for breaching bail conditions back in 2012 when he sought refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London following Sweden’s issuing of an international arrest warrant over rape allegations. The Swedish authorities dropped that investigation in November 2019.

Some highlights over the cases are: