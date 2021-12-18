The US sports leagues are facing challenges as more and more players are entering the safety protocols and the increase in the number of cases in Europe which is responsible for the cancellation of three of the soccer matches of the English Premier League for four days.

Will The US Sports Leagues Back Off Aim At The Present Situation?

Even the German government is up against the hosting of matches by giving permission to only 50% of the players and an audience of 15,000.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco said that maybe the players should continue with the sports as most of them are vaccinated. We are still in a position where we don’t know anything for sure, so there is no reason for stopping as the Americans are armed with better technology.

It has even stated the NFL Players Association’s decision of testing players on a weekly basis to keep the records of infections as old-fashioned and that they should reconsider their policies.

However, Nola Agha, a professor of sports management at the University of San Francisco opined that it’s money that matters here. The leagues have already been indebted for millions because of last year’s situation and they just cannot afford it this year too.

Even the pressure of fans needs consideration. She further said that possibly the league heads would continue with the games with a reduced number of fans in spite of the outbreaks. In Canada, Ontario, the gatherings have already been reduced to half for large sports events for NBA’s Toronto Raptors, the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators.

Last month, many of the games of the NBA and NHL had to be postponed as most of the players had to be dismissed for infections. As of now, NHL has postponed 10 of its matches in North America.

The Senators were the first to go followed by the Calgary Flames and Caroline Hurricanes lastly adding to the list were Nashville Predators. Even the captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron, had to head for the health and safety protocols. These omissions are mostly due to Omicron as said by a spokesperson and he suspects that many more such cases would be coming up in near future.

As for NBA, to date, 33 players rounding to about 6.5% have been asked to maintain protocols including the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden. Even The Bulls had to postpone their games.

The NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver along with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum had visited an event of Toronto’s president, Masai Ujiri, who was tested positive later, is undergoing daily testing routines.

NBA spokesman, Mike Bass, said that as suspected, there has been an increase in the number of cases for the new variant and therefore it will abide by the rules of health and safety. About 97% of the players are vaccinated and a little over 60% have received their boosters.

At the college level, the basketball teams have canceled matches at Tulane and the University of Washington. Besides, Cleveland State men’s basketball and Iowa women’s basketball were canceled too and Cal Bears football matches were postponed.

The American Athletic Conference, Pac-12, Southeastern Conference, and Big East are among a few who dare not change any regulation set from the beginning of the school year for Covid.

The leagues, under no circumstance, wish to shut down their shows. But the rising cases of Delta and the superfast Omicron infections have caused the Player’s Associations to enhance Covid-19 protocols.

Daily testing, maintaining social distances, masking, and avoiding crowds are being reinforced amongst the players so that there is no need to reschedule the games. As for boosters, it is a must according to health experts. It is for Omicron to decide now, who keeps up the show!