To Win The Kentucky Derby: Authentic Upsets Tiz The Law

146th running of the Kentucky Derby, the winner is Authentic, and it was on Saturday. Mr Big News is finishing third, and Tiz the Law came on second. An 8-1 favorite, Authentic win the Derby, and Bob Baffert trained it. He is also the trainer for American Pharoah and Justifies, which won the Triple Crown of horse racing in the last two thoroughbreds.

In June, the Belmont Stakes was won by Tiz the law, and it is the first leg in the Triple Crown. But on this Saturday, Tiz the Law could not catch up with Authentic down the stretch. In a post-race interview, Baffert praised jockey John Velazquez. After riding Authentic towards the victory, Jockey John Velazquez at the Kentucky Derby and Bob Baffert watched from behind. Now, Velazquez has already ridden three Derby winners.

Baffert said, “He rode the most incredible race, but he had the horse to do it with.” Authentic is the sixth horse that was under Baffert training and was on the winning list in Kentucky Derby Baffert tied Ben Jones after the win for the highest Kentucky Derby wins through a trainer. 16 career triple Crown wins by Baffert’is the most among any trainer. The Preakness Stakes, the final race in the same Triple Crown, was slated for Pimlico Race Course on October 3 at Baltimore, Maryland.

But, traditionally first Saturday of May is the date for the Kentucky Derby. But, now, due to the corona virus pandemic, everything was forced the race organizers, and they postponed the contest. They even bar all spectators from their grandstands. There were few guests, and they were standing for the national anthem before Kentucky Derby running on Saturday. But, there was an entry for a few people inside, and they are allowed due to health concerns. In the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, Authentic scored an upset win edging out Tiz the Law. It held a late push received from heavy favorite. The win tied the trainer Bob with the record most horses he trained towards a win in the Kentucky Derby with six.

Right from the start, Authentic was upfront, but horses, even other horses, maintained their pace on track. During the running, there was a feeling that favorited Barclay Tagg horse was trying to bid his time and was ready snatch winning from a disadvantageous spot. As Tiz The Law sprinted its way towards second, everything seemed to come on the final, and Authentic went towards winning. But there was a late push by Tiz the Law, but that wasn’t enough. Hence Tiz the Law was not able to make enough lengths that were necessary to overtake Authentically.

As usual for Baffert, even though it was a surprise win that resulted in almost business. He is a legendary trainer, and now he witnessed six of his trained horses win the Run for the Roses. Directly, everything he made tied him with a record that was earlier set by Ben A. Jones and it was during Ben’s run as a trainer between 1938 and 1952. Authentic has finally duelled with Tiz the Law in Saturday’s final turn. The same led to upset the heavy favorite, and it won the 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Authentic was ridden by John Velazquez and led from start to finish. He won by 1¼ lengths, and that gave the trainer Bob Baffertfor record-tying sixth Derby champion. In total Authentic covered 1¼ mile just in 2:00.61. The same record as the seventh-fastest time ever in the Derby. They paid $18.80 to win, and he became the first wire-to-wire Derby winner since 2002, and it was when War Emblem won for Baffert.

Baffert said, “I’ve had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did.” He was gesturing towards Velazquez and stood in the infield winner’s circle. He added, “Johnny V. gave them the most incredible ride. The training was lights-out. He was fresh. He’s a good horse. He’s our No. 1 pick from the beginning, and here we are. The greatest race in the world, and I feel very blessed and fortunate.” After that, Baffert tied Ben Jones for his most wins as a trainer. Apart from these, War Emblem and Authentic, Baffert has other Derby winners too, and some of them are Silver Charm in 1997, American Pharoah in 2015, Real Quiet in 1998, and Justify in 2018.

Hence Baffert stands alone in the first place with his 16 career wins majorly in Triple Crown races. The same winning is two more when compared to that of D. Wayne Lukas in second. Owner of Tiz the Law, Sackatoga Stable’s Jack Knowlton, said, “Bob, he’s got the magic touch, “He had this horse ready at the right time, and he beat us. Hopefully, we’ll get some more shots at him, and we’ll turn the table on him.” The sent-off made at 3-5 was the highest Derby favorite achieved in the last 31 years. It is the record as part of the smaller field compared to usual, and in the same Tiz, the law settled in fourth, Authentic ran towards the front.

When there was a quarter-mile to go, Authentic was pulled alongside by Tiz the direction. Later, they both hit the top of the stretch altogether. Tiz, the law, briefly stuck its head at the front, when it was under Manny Franco, but Authentic fought right back and later spurted clear of the Belmont winner that came in 4-for-4 this year. Knowlton said, “Tiz has been able to pass horses all year, and today he ran into one he couldn’t get by,” “Credit Authentic. He came from the far outside and managed to get to the lead and just ran a great race. No shame on our part.”

It was Velazquez, 48, who picked up his third win in the Derby. In 2011, he rode the Animal Kingdom and the Dreaming in 2017. Velazquez quoted, ” Bob, from the beginning, said, ‘I’ve got a good one for you.’ This is it.” “Authentic went off with 8-1 odds.”