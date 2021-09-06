The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data revealed that the country has witnessed some of the worst coronavirus infections for some weeks, but it has also seen new high rates of vaccinations per capita.

Over the last week, Tennessee, whose record was of the worst-hit state by COVID-19 pandemic, is now at a sixth rank in the best number of vaccinations. The Health Department of Tennessee shared on Twitter that the hospitals in the state are under pressure from a highly contagious delta variant. They added that cases keep on rising.

With High New Infections, Many US States Are Reporting High Vaccinations

The department said that many hospitals are reporting constraints in their capacities, which hasn’t been witnessed since the beginning. They urged residents of Tennessee to get vaccinated, adding that unvaccinated people are suffering severe infections and hospitalizations the most. 42.1% of people in Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

In the past week, the second worst-hit state from COVID-19, Alabama, reported the highest new vaccination rate against the virus. Dr. Scott Harris, the Health Officer for Alabama State, said that they are continuously urging people to get their vaccine shots amidst high infections fueled by the delta variant increasing hospitalizations and deaths. The state has announced a vaccination campaign.

A 22% infection positivity rate was reported by the state on Thursday. It has recognized every county as having high community-level transmission. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services data, more than 3,000 people have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 infection. Around 38.6% of people in Alabama are fully vaccinated.

Several states are reporting high numbers of coronavirus cases, but some among the worst-hit states remain, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, and Kentucky.

The Central Florida Division of AdventHealth noted a decrease in numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals but the numbers are still more than past surges. AdventHealth Orlando’s chief medical officer, Dr. Victor Herrera, said that they are positive that numbers are going down, but it should be noted that ICU beds and hospitals are overwhelmed.

HHS data says that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are rising since July, but signs of improvement are showing. According to data from HHS, the rate of hospitalizations was three times high in July, and double in August. For the last eight weeks, the rate of hospitalizations is 25% higher than the previous week.

But last week, the rate of hospitalizations increased only by 2%. Florida and Texas hospitalizations total 30% of the whole country. Florida’s hospitalizations have decreased to 11% last week, and Texas hospitalizations are stable.

In the US, there are more than 102,804 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to data from HHS. Over the nation, 80% of ICUs are full and hospitals are three-quarters occupied.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 62% of the country’s population has taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7% of people are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted on Thursday that the third shot of Pfizer or Moderna may be recommended for higher protection against the virus. He added that this decision was up to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The agency is likely to consider this issue at the end of the month. Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied for getting their third dose authorized by the FDA. A third dose might be given after six to eight months of primary shots.

Jeff Zeints, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said that the federal government will promote a booster dose if the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ACIP approve it.