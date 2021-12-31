Though we all know about the COVID virus and how it has affected our life by stopping us from socializing by going to gatherings, doing our work properly, going to school/college, etc, but what the dangerous news is that there could be a tsunami of heart diseases after getting over the COVID virus.

Women In Danger Of Having A Heart Disease: Latest News!

Also, there have been a number of cases that within the COVID time only a number of heart cases were reported, which means that there was a spike in these cases and according to research, women are at bigger risk.

Well, the heart is like a pump whose main role is to pump the blood to different organs of the body. It is the size of our fist and is located slightly left of the center of the chest. It is divided into four valves, classified as Tricuspid, Mitral, Pulmonary, Aortic.

Now, let’s talk about heart disease. It refers to a number of types of heart conditions. The most important one of them is coronary artery disease, responsible for affecting the blood flow to the heart. The decrease in blood flow could cause a heart attack. Many a time, there have been reports that the heart attack could also be silent.

Most common symptoms of having heart disease are:

Heart Attack: Pain in the chest, pain in the upper back, indigestion, heartburn, dizziness.

Arrhythmia: Palpitations in the chest

Heart failure: Shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling of feet, ankles, neck veins

Well, there are a lot of causes of a heart attack. Some of them are:

Diabetes, Coronary Artery Disease, Abuse of Drugs, Smoking, Taking Stress, Valvular Heart Disease.

It has been reported that there was no proper focus on heart diseases related to women and no proper infrastructure has been developed.

According to doctors, there is a need for strong efforts to address the inequality in health care in the country. According to the report, the ratio of heart disease fatality to breast cancer in women is 10:1. This is how severe heart diseases are and the need to take care of them. In 2018 more than 420,000 women died of heart conditions.

According to reports, COVID can cause heart damage. Since the virus directly affects the lungs leading to fluid filling up in the air sacs as well as low oxygen levels in the blood. Because of this, the heart has to work more as compared to a person with no virus, and hence people with already heart conditions can cause the heart to fail because of overworking. The virus can also affect the heart muscle tissue, as well as the heart, and may also get damaged by the body’s own immune system.

Since stress is one of the causes of heart disease, it has been found that from 2006 to 2017 women older than 50 had been diagnosed with Broken Heart Syndrome. This was way more as compared to men.

So, there is a need to take action to make women aware. The actions could vary by encouraging women to speak up, talk to loved ones, take care of their health, be aware of the most common symptoms of heart disease so that they could approach the hospital in case of an emergency because time is something many people don’t have in fighting with this type of disease. Some of the symptoms that could be told are shortness of breath, backache, nausea, dizziness, etc.

Also, not even women but all people should be conscious of their body, take a diet that doesn’t contain much-saturated fat which could block the arteries, go on the weekly check, pursue exercises which help in maintaining the heart-healthy. Cardio exercises are something which is most popular and helps in maintaining the body. In the end, approach the doctor in case of any problem

