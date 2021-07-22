Should Women Take Menopausal Hormone Therapy? Latest Updates!

According to the latest analysis females who take hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopausal have a 58 percent decreased incidence of Alzheimer’s illness as well as other neurological diseases.

The results can lead to novel therapies for these disorders, as per the scientists, despite the fact that the research was also not intended to show cause and effect.

Every woman has to face this phase of life at a certain age. However, the age of this phase varies from person to person. There are different researches going on among which hormone therapy is believed as a point of debate among experts in this field.

Should Women Take Menopausal Hormone Therapy?

In a university announcement, research lead author Roberta Diaz Brinton, director of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science, noted, “This is not the first study on the influence of hormone therapy and neurodegenerative disease reduction.” “However, the significance of this research is that it promotes the application of precision hormone therapy in the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s.”

“This research is significant because it indicates the potential value of hormonal therapy as a preventative measure to promote brain health rather than as a treatment for an illness,” said Dr. Jill Maura Rabin, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York.

Females who had been on menopause hormonal treatment for at least 6 years are shown to be 79 percent less prone to get Alzheimer’s and 77 percent less probable to have any neurological illness over the course of the trial.

As per research released lately in the publication Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Intervention, the decrease in incidence differed depending on the kind & method of hormonal treatment used, as well as the length of usability.

Hormonal treatment that continued for greater than a year likewise provided better prevention from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and dementia versus treatment that prolonged or fewer one year, according to the scientists. In the US, neurodegenerative illnesses linked to aging constitute a significant human healthcare problem

“We are obtaining mechanistic information as a result of this research. This decrease in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia risk suggests that these diseases share a common driver regulated by estrogen, and if there are common drivers, there may be common remedies “Brinton remarked.

“Our hormones have an effect on our brain, and many women report experiencing ‘brain fog,’ irritability, difficulty concentrating, and forgetfulness during this period,” Katz added. “We frequently hear, ‘My brain is just not what it used to be.'”

Katz claims that “For healthy symptomatic women within 10 years after menopause, menopausal hormone replacement therapy is a safe alternative. It relieves hot flashes and nocturnal sweats, as well as mood swings, depression, joint aches and pains, and vaginal dryness. It slows the deterioration of bones and lowers the risk of heart disease.”

“The medication carries the danger of increased breast and uterine cancer, stroke, and blood clots,” Katz explained.

As a result, she believes that using HRT “should be considered by women for its benefits as long as the risks are known.” “A candid conversation with your doctor can assist women in making an educated choice.”

Katz clarified that the research is retroactive, adding that only a planned, randomized medical study can establish if HRT usage reduces the risk of dementia as well as other neurodegenerative problems in females.

Rabin believes the study emphasizes the importance of “individualized therapy, particularly for women and specifically about pharmacologic therapies.”

“Gender-based medicine is critical in helping understand women’s physiologies and responses to therapies,” Rabin noted, because “women are not simply small men.”

