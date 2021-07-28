California and New York City announced mandatory vaccination requirements for their staff on Monday. Department of VA officials has also announced mandatory vaccinations for frontline health care workers unless they want their jobs terminated. In the first mandate issued by a federal agency, the Veterans Administration signals that mandatory vaccinations are closer than ever.

Worker Covid Vaccinations Are Now Mandated By The Federal And State Governments

Workers in California and New York City will have the choice of getting vaccinated or having their immunity tested weekly. At the same time, nearly 60 of the country’s top medical organizations announced Monday their support for vaccine mandates, while numerous hospitals, including Mayo Clinic, followed suit.

More than 100,000 VA workers are covered by the VA mandate, approximately 45,000 city staffers and contractors in New York City are, and the California mandate covers more than 2.2 million state workers and health care providers.

Despite public health experts’ appeals and financial incentives, millions of people have refused the shots in California, telling the Post that the situation is reaching a tipping point. It could be a good time to get vaccinated for so many Californians and Americans.

New cases per day have risen fourfold in the United States over the last month because of the fast spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, according to The New York Times. Public health experts have called for stricter measures to boost lagging vaccination rates, The Times reports.

In New York City, however, the logistical challenges of enforcing these mandates became evident soon after several unions representing city workers warned that they needed to be collectively bargained, according to the Times.

Public employee unions and health care organizations generally welcomed the new California rules. It has been reported that this requirement will begin on 2nd August and take effect by 23rd August.

In the Times, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared that he is fed up with the right-wing echo chamber for spreading false information about vaccines, their effectiveness, as well as their safety. It is disgraceful and unconscionable to compare the mask-wearing to the Holocaust. It must be called out as disgraceful, unconscionable, and unjust, he added. The new order, which would impact many city workers, will take effect on Sept. 13, the first day that nearly 1 million students return to school in the nation’s largest school district, the Times reported.

Governments aren’t supposed to force nationwide mandates on citizens, according to the Biden administration. According to Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the risks to veterans have grown too great. Veterans are usually older, sicker, and more vulnerable to illness. In McDonough’s opinion, keeping our veterans safe is the most important thing.

The VA system includes physicians, dentists, nurses, physician assistants, and some specialists who must get fully vaccinated within eight weeks or face penalties, including possible dismissal, according to the official. Reports indicate that at least 70 percent of VA healthcare workers have received vaccinations.

Against pandemics in the future, Fauci has an ambitious plan

Anthony Fauci dreams of creating prototype vaccines that could protect against pathogens from virus families that could be a cause of a new pandemic over the next few years. There will be a price to pay, Fauci said, with the first round of results being at least five years away. Obtaining the needed data would also require a vast number of scientists.

As with COVID-19, researchers would incubate each virus, looking for spots where antibodies must strike, and then instruct the body how to produce the antibodies. As reported by the Times, a large amount of funding would flow from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which Fauci oversees, with Congress also providing funding. Over $6 billion will be spent by the institute this year.

Researchers could quickly produce the necessary prototype vaccine in case a new disease spreads from animals to people.

NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center deputy director, Dr. Barney Graham, is responsible for the prototype vaccines project. A Times report says he presented the plan to institute directors at a meeting in February 2017.

The infection of viruses each year has resulted in waves of pandemics, Graham observed: SARS in 2013, Ebola in 2014, UTI in 2016, H1N1 in 2009. Every time, scientists tried to find a vaccine. According to him, as far as vaccines go, the Ebola one only helped control the epidemic but did not prevent other strains of the disease. Other epidemics subsided before vaccines were developed or tested.

Today, researchers have new tools that allow them to observe the molecular structure of viruses, isolate the antibodies that block viruses, and determine where their antibodies bind. As a result: A more targeted attack on emerging pathogens. The institute has now created spreadsheets for each of the 20 virus families detailing its anatomy and weakness, said Dr. John Mascola at the Times.

