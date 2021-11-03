The city said Saturday that one in six of its workers has not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, despite the city’s deadline to show proof of vaccination ending on Friday.

A last-minute push of vaccinations resulted in an 83% vaccination rate among the city’s garbage collectors, police officers, firefighters, and other employees on Thursday, up from 76% the previous day.

Workers In NYC Are Getting Vaccines As Compulsory Goes Into Effect

Moreover, more than 26,000 employees who haven’t followed through with the required training will be placed on unpaid leave starting Monday, meaning the Big Apple faces the possibility of closing firehouses, police, and ambulances, and increasing trash.

Even though COVID 19 and its variants have been effectively eliminated by available vaccines up until now, the virus continues to spread, especially among unvaccinated populations.

With interest waning, officials have tried a variety of strategies to increase vaccination rates across the US. These initiatives involved incentive campaigns, fostering a sense of responsibility, providing mobile shots, and collaborating with local partners to raise vaccination coverage.

In light of the challenge of COVID 19 variants that are now becoming more contagious, some officials are taking further measures. In essence, several states and municipalities are requiring vaccination for certain categories of workers. It is common for workers with these types of mandates to be required to comply with measures that do not apply to vaccinated workers, such as COVID 19 testing and mask-wearing. Unvaccinated workers may not have such choices, however, depending on their jurisdictions and the sector.

A surge in vaccination rates for the city’s fire and sanitation departments was evident Friday as workers rushed to get their shots before a deadline and an extra incentive: Employees who get their shots before Friday will receive $500.

Statistics from CityData show that 8% of the fire department’s personnel received vaccinations last Friday and 10% of the sanitation department’s employees were vaccinated. Both the fire department and the sanitation department have 23% of their staff who are still unvaccinated.

On Friday, vaccination rates jumped 5% for the NYPD, but 16% of police personnel were still without vaccines. Various plans have been examined by city officials to address an anticipated staffing shortfall on Monday.

It was expected that the fire department would close up to 20% of its fire companies and have 20% fewer ambulances on the road, as well as adjust schedules, cancel vacations, and contract with outside EMS providers to compensate for the anticipated staffing shortfalls. To ensure trash is not piled up, the sanitation department says it will switch to 12-hour shifts, as opposed to the usual 8 hours. The department will also begin working on Sundays.

Are there any jobs that require vaccination?

The number of job ads requiring vaccination has increased dramatically in some sectors; again, Indeed’s data shows that such jobs comprise a small fraction of all the jobs offered. In the personal care and home health industry, the percentage of job postings requiring vaccination has risen 333% month-over-month, while in the community and social services sector it has increased 326%. Vaccination requirements did appear in more job postings in other sectors as well.

In the month ending Aug. 30, for example, the number of job postings requiring vaccination in the legal industry rose 210%, the percentage in the education industry rose 146%, the percentage in the administrative assistant industry increased 219%, and the percentage in the media industry jumped 180%.

