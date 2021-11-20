Worker’s Vaccine Mandate Received A Second Blow

Coronavirus had made life hard for many people and with vaccines available, many of the companies have now resumed their operations. In mid-September, the Biden administration made it mandatory for organizations to ask their employees to get vaccinated fully.

If the employees are not vaccinated, they need to be tested every week. This vaccine mandate had caused many issues in the parliament as the opposition strongly opposed this.

In a recent report, it has been known that a number of states have now filed a case against the vaccine mandate laid out by the Biden administration. This lawsuit was filed in Louisiana and has another 12 states backing it as well.

Jeff Landry the Attorney General from Louisiana stated that the federal government is misusing its powers and making the vaccine mandate on many of the workers, whereas getting vaccinated should be the decision of an individual.

The vaccine mandate stated that any organization having more than 100 employees needs to be fully vaccinated by Jan 4 as per the new rules. The Biden administration has not yet responded to these lawsuits and still stands firm on the vaccine mandate.

However, earlier the White House official has stated that the only way of breaking the covid chain is to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Even though the number of hospitalizations and death rates are falling in the large states, the smaller states are seeing some spike for the same. This is a worrisome issue as if the smaller states are seeing a spike soon the major states would also reflect the same.

One of the leading researchers states that the number is rising again as many of the people in these states had got their 2nd vaccine quite early and now the efficacy of the vaccine is getting low. Earlier FDA (Food and Drug Administration) had allowed booster shots for people over the age of 65. This came in as a relief to many people as they saw their immunity against the virus go low.

In a recent announcement FDA also allowed booster shots for people over the age of 18. The requirement for getting a booster shot is that you should have completed at least 6 months of time after your 2nd dose.

People who have taken Moderna`s vaccine can also take the booster shot which is provided by Pfizer. Earlier there were some concerns regarding the booster shots mismatch however, many of the researchers and doctors stated that this is not an issue and there won’t be any harm in doing so.

Even though hospitalization rates have fallen low many doctors and health care professionals believe that the numbers would rise during the winter season. People have low immunity during the winter season which would make the virus more active and stronger as well.

Another important issue that the hospitals need to consider is that currently many of the staff are on holiday and are running at 20% fewer resources. During December this number would go up to 40% and if more hospitalization due to covid comes up wit will be hard for the doctors to attend to all the patients and their needs.

White House has stated that it will be arranging more resources to all the remote areas so that people won’t have to travel for getting tests and for vaccination as well. Currently, all the states have more than 50% of their total population vaccinated which is a good sign and the government stated that they are aiming for more than 85% by the end of January.