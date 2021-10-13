Considering the mental health stories and studies that have arisen as a consequence of the Covid pandemic, World Mental Health Day, this year, comes at a unique time in our history.

In order to notice inequalities, we do not have to look very far. We also do not need to look very far to see the effects of these inequalities on mental health.

Workplace Well-Being Must Be Invested Into Mental Health

It is estimated by the UN that 71% of the world’s population lives in countries where the gap inequality has grown. Some of these inequalities are the gender pay gap, racial discrimination, and inequalities within countries that are tackling climate change.

The empowering reality, even though it may seem overwhelming to understand how we, as mere individuals can make a difference, is that when every single person does their job, the long-term difference is meaningful.

A rallying call of the Agenda for Sustainable Development of 2030 is made by the UN’s Committee for Development Policy, Leaving No One Behind.

Every topic that shows some form of inequality deserves recognition.

The topic of inequality needs to be explored in relation to mental health. This does not really get enough time out in the air. The outdated perceptions of mental health need to be addressed along with the negative bias linked to it.

Meaning is held by the words we say.

A perception is created in another person’s head when we say something to them. This may stay with them for a long period of time and even has the potential to form a belief. This can even be for the entirety of their lifetimes.

Mental health, for centuries, has been perceived to be a mental illness, and this aspect of a person’s life is only discussed when someone is not feeling well.

Awareness has been raised to a great extent in recent years when it comes to mental health.

There are still many outdated perceptions when it comes to viewing mental health.

A key reason as to why this could be has been identified after years of research.

You are not alone if the first thing you think about when you hear “mental health” are the issues associated with it, the struggles and challenges.

This is even more excusable considering all the negative media mental health has been receiving over the last 18 months.

Our views and understanding have been heavily influenced by this coverage of mental health crises.

The stigma associated with mental health has been bred by the conditioning that makes us focus on the poor aspects of mental health.

When people were asked to discuss what mental health meant to them, they often started the conversation with terms such as burnout, stress, anxiety, depression, absence of happiness, and an inability to cope.

When people are asked what they thought about good mental health, they were often surprised and felt very awkward.

The attendees were not expecting this from the training sessions.

Balance, family, nourishment, self-care, contentment, recognizing mental strength are a few of the terms that people like to associate with Good Mental Health.

While discussing this topic, this opens avenues to a more accurate and balanced approach.

This helps remind everybody that we all have mental health that is very fragile and constantly adapts and changes on a day-to-day basis.

A key starting point for conversations about mental health around the workplace can be provided by this.

Business leaders and organizations can also be encouraged to prioritize mental health by this.

When mental health fluctuates, like our physical health, an opportunity is presented where we can manage it. This means to nurture, sustain and maintain.