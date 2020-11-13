Here is my honest XCellerate 35 reviews. With many hair care products in the market nowadays proving to be more harmful than beneficial to our hair, XCellerate 35’s special formula could be the solution to various kinds of hair loss.

XCellerate 35 Reviews- Protects, Repairs, And Promotes Hair Growth

Hair thinning and hair loss is very common among adults and requires good care and attention to protect our natural hair health.

So, here we have decided to explore the effectiveness of XCellerate 35, which claims to protect and even reverse hair loss.

Product Name XCellerate 35 Category Hair Growth Main Benefits Protects, repairs, and promotes hair growth for all kinds of hair and skin type Ingredients Decolonized Water, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth – 12, and much more Result 2-3 Months Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Price $89.95 per bottle Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What is it?

XCellerate 35 is a hair growth serum that protects, repairs, and promotes hair growth for all kinds of hair and skin types.

It works for both men and women and it claims to provide a 268% increase in hair density along with 57% longer and shinier hair growth.

This is attributed to its combination of 35 ingredients in a special patented formula, that promotes hair development by stimulating blood flow to your hair cells.

A period of 2 weeks’ use is generally required for the formula to begin showing effective results according to the most popular XCellerate 35 reviews from its users.

XCellerate 35 serum comes in a 1.75 fl oz spray bottle and it is developed, lab-tested, and manufactured in the USA.

What are its ingredients?

XCellerate 35 is named after its special formula of 35 proactive substances that are naturally sourced and certified for its purity.

They include

Decolonized Water, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth – 12, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Panthenol, Glycerin, Polysorbate 80, Sodium PCA, Dmdm Hydantoin, D-Limonene, Citronellol, Sodium Lactate, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Glycine, Serine, Valine, Proline Threonine, Isoleucine, Phenylalanine, Peg/Ppg-18/18 Dimethicone, Polyquaternium-11, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Disodium Edta, Hydroxycitronellal, Peg-8/Smdi Copolymer, Sodium Polyacrylate, Palmitoyl Myristyl Serinate, Sodium Hydroxide, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Parfum

Attention

This particular formula of ingredients is patent protected. Any attempt at replications will be met with legal repercussions.

What are its expected benefits?

268% increase in hair density : XCellerate 35’s formula can not only increase your number of hair follicles per square inch, but it can also increase the diameter of each hair follicle itself. This promotes better blood circulation to the hair and facilitates growth.

: XCellerate 35’s formula can not only increase your number of hair follicles per square inch, but it can also increase the diameter of each hair follicle itself. This promotes better blood circulation to the hair and facilitates growth. 57% Longer and shinier hair : As mentioned in XCellerate review, the amino acids packed in the XCellerate 35’s formula can strengthen your hair follicles and help damaged hair regain its hydrophobicity. This will lead to longer and shinier hair growth.

: As mentioned in XCellerate review, the amino acids packed in the XCellerate 35’s formula can strengthen your hair follicles and help damaged hair regain its hydrophobicity. This will lead to longer and shinier hair growth. 35 specialized ingredients : The 35 lab-tested ingredients at this special formula can provide a denser and thicker hair growth.

: The 35 lab-tested ingredients at this special formula can provide a denser and thicker hair growth. Nitrogen oxide generation: XCellerate 35 generates nitrogen oxide that opens the potassium channels which helps better nourish the hair and promote stronger hair growth.

How to use it?

The following routine seems to work for most of its verified users: –

Firstly, wash your hair thoroughly during your bath and use organic shampoos if you want. Do not use conditioners.

Next, dry your hair and begin to spray the XCellerate 35 directly over your scalp.

Massage thoroughly all over your head to ensure it gets to all of your hair follicles.

Repeat this routine daily after shower.

Are there any side effects to watch out for? No, XCellerate is made with zero harmful substances. All of its chemical ingredients are extracted from high-quality natural sources and certified for their purity.

So, they are perfectly safe for use for everyone. Just make sure to avoid overusing the product as this may over hydrate your hair and suffocate your follicles.

Is it a magic spray?

Obviously, no.

XCellerate 35 is a scientific formula developed over years of research.

It is backed by 2 clinical studies that show the impact of amino acids on hair revival by filling gaps in the cuticle and improving hydrophobicity.

XCellerate 35 not only increases the diameter of each hair follicle itself, but it also increases the number of hair follicles per square inch.

The vasodilatory effect of this product encourages blood flow to the hair cells by opening up the potassium channels due to the generation of nitrogen oxide. As the blood supply to the hair root improves, better hair growth can be supported.

Along with the prescribed use of this product, you will have to incorporate certain additional precautions to ensure effective and lasting results from using this product such as: –

Keep away from heat. Reduce hot water use for washing your hair. Styling with curling irons etc.

Do not brush wet hair. Wet hair is prone to breakage so be careful.

Stop stressing out. Stress is a major cause of hair loss.

Drink plenty of water and eat healthily. Eggs, berries, fish, green leafy veggies, sweet potatoes, etc are extremely good for your hair.

How long will it take to see the results?

This depends on several factors such as: – the severity of your condition, your body’s reaction time to the serum, how well you maintain your hair care routines, etc.

Generally, a period of 2 weeks seems to be enough to start noticing visible results from the daily use of this product.

However, to derive maximum benefits, it is recommended you continue the course for 3 months. Since a period of 45-90 days is required for achieving its peak effects.

How long will the results stay?

According to the initial feedback survey, those people who have used the product for 2-3 months and then quit, sustained their results for another 1-2 years before noticing extreme hair fall again.

So, although you won’t achieve any improvement in your results after the first 3 months, it is suggested that you continue using this product at least once per week to sustain your improved results for a longer period.

It is also important to note that those who sustained their results for 1-2 years underwent a follow-up program that regularly provided counseling tips for maintaining their hair health.

So, you will have to modulate your lifestyle to maintain your results.

Price and where to get?

One bottle of XCellerate is being sold at $89.95 through its official online store. But one bottle of XCellerate will hardly last for the recommended 3-month course.

So, we suggest you get the 3-bottle bundle that is sold at a reduced price of $49.98 per bottle.

Or, better yet, if you want the best deal available then you should go for the 5-month bundle that brings down the price of each bottle to just $39.99. This bundle could last you for at least a year since you won’t need to use the last 2 bottles daily after the first 3 months.

Whichever variant you choose, make sure you are purchasing your XCellerate 35 from their official store only, because of the increasing number of fake products circulating in the name of ‘XCellerate 35’ due to its high market demand.

Also, only the products sold through their official store qualify for the 60-days money-back guarantee.

Customer reviews and complaints

“I’ve spent literally thousands at salons for my thinning hair. This product has not only saved me time and money, it’s saved me the embarrassment or dealing with thinning hair.”

– Angela C.

“I just accepted my hair loss. I didn’t really think there was anything to be done about it. When my doctor recommended, I try XCellerate, I was wary but figured I’d give it a shot. 3 months later and my hair looks like I’m 22 again. Just wish the rest of me did.”

– Don A.

“I thought I was out of options for my hair. I was wrong. XCellerate 35 did exactly what it said it would. Couldn’t be happier.”

– Del H.

Most of the XCellerate 35 reviews were similar to the ones above with almost everyone regaining their lost hope for their hair.

The only serious complaints we’ve found were from the delay in the delivery time of these products caused by the pandemic.

Another important concern raised was the size of these products. Some of the customers demanded a bigger bottle variant that will help bring the cost down and will be safer for a green environment.

Is the product scam or legit?

No, it isn’t. This confusion probably stemmed from the huge delay in delivery due to the pandemic.

We came to understand that there was a higher demand than expected initially and the pandemic made it even harder to distribute the product so a lot of the orders had to be canceled and postponed.

Also, the surge of fake products marketed in the name of XCellerate 35 is another reason for this confusion so make sure you only make your purchase from their official online store.

Final Verdict

Hair loss can be an embarrassing condition to live with. And seeing so many people who have lost hope in their hair, suddenly regaining it along with their confidence, has been very intriguing.

If you have been suffering from any kind of alopecia, and tired of testing out all kinds of medicines unsuccessfully, we recommend you give XCellerate 35 a try before you lose all hope in your attempts.

All the ingredients are organic and have little to no known side effects as of yet. And with the 60-days money-back guarantee for ineffective results, you stand to lose nothing by trying out this product.