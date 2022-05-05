Where Is Yasmine Bleeth Now? Her Bio, Net Worth, Age, Husband, Kids!!

Her roles on television include those of Caroline Holden on Baywatch, Ryan Fenelli on Ryan’s Hope, and LeeAnn Demerest on One Life to Live.

Everything You Wanted To Know About Yasmine Bleeth: Her Life Today, Net Worth, Age, Husband, Kids!!

The estimated worth of the famous actress as of 2019 is $2 million. Throughout her long career in the entertainment industry, she has starred in numerous roles and accumulated a sizable fortune.

Bleeth was born on June 14th, 1968 in New York City, New York, the United States of America. Yasmine celebrates her birthday on June 14.

Yasmine Bleeth’s Family

Yasmine Bleeth is the daughter of Carina and Philip Bleeth and is named Jasmine. In contrast to her mother, her father is a businessman. Carina’s mother is Algerian, and Philip’s father is German Jewish. Strip club owner Paul Cerrito is Jasmine’s husband. This couple fell in love while attending a rehabilitation clinic run by the Multi Based Promises Foundation in December of 2000. Two years of dating preceded their wedding on August 25, 2002, in Santa Barbara.

The couple lives in two cities: Scottdale, Arizona, and Los Angeles, California. The children of Yasmine Bleeth are unknown.

Career Of Yasmine Bleeth

Since she was a small child, Yasmine has been pursuing a profession in acting. No More Tears, a Johnson & Johnson commercial, was her first role. Her appearance on Candid Cameras began at the age of six.

Christina Ferrare starred in a Max Factor commercial alongside Jasmine the same year. Yasmine’s presentation captivated fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo, who featured Jasmine and her mother in his book Scavulo Women.

Born On June 14th, 1968 Birth Place New York City, New York, the United States of America Nationality American Profession Actress, model Net Worth $2 million

When he was six years old, Bleeth appeared in the soap opera Ryan’s Hope as the lead character. Breast cancer claimed her mother’s life just a few months after she was diagnosed. To deal with her loss, Jasmine spent time at home exercising and watching cooking shows. As a result of her mother’s death, she declined the number of job opportunities. It took her eight months to acquire the role of LeeAnn Demerest on the soap drama One Life to Live.

As a result of her role in Baywatch, Bleed catapulted to notoriety. In 1995, she was rated one of the most beautiful people in the world by newspapers. From 1996 to 2001, Bleeth was designated one of FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women in the World, and from 2000 to 2003, one of FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women in the United States. As a result of multiple opportunities in film and television, Jasmine landed the role of Zoey in Baywatch.

She continued to work as a model, often in swimwear, while pursuing her acting career. Yaz Wear is Jasmine’s own lingerie line. She agreed to star in Titanas in the year 2000. “Crowned and Dangerous,” the 1997 television film in which Bleeth played a psychotic beauty queen, was one of her favorite roles, according to an interview with Dennis Hensley. In the 2003 film ‘Beautiful Evil,’ Jasmine performed the role of Baroness.

Actress Yasmine appeared on “Titans” in 2000, and then on “Crowned and Dangerous” as a crazed beauty queen, which she truly enjoyed. “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding” was her most recent television role. In the latter stages of her career, she was afflicted by cocaine addiction and voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility to overcome it. Injectable cocaine and other drug paraphernalia were discovered in her car and hotel room after she was arrested in Romulus, Michigan.