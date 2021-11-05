The United States is set to begin delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to youngsters between the ages of 5 and 11 as early as Wednesday. The vaccines, which protect against the illness, are now available to 28 million school-age children. Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE’s vaccine was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on Tuesday, after a vote in favor by a panel of independent experts.

Young Children In The US Are To Get The COVID Vaccination

There is now 58 percent of Americans who have had a COVID-19 immunization. However, there are no vaccinations for children under the age of 12. Thousands of children have been hospitalized due to the Delta strain of the virus, which accounts for 25% of all cases in the United States.

There will be fewer quarantines and school closures and greater freedoms for people who obtain the vaccination since it has been shown to be more than 90% efficient in avoiding symptoms in children. Mothers have had “tremendous expectations” about immunizations for their children, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Rochelle Walensky.

When it comes to protecting our children, “I can absolutely relate to the feeling of urgency and concern.” According to White House officials, the pediatrics program is expected to be fully operating by the end of the week. At the beginning of this week, the United States government plans to begin distributing 15 million COVID-19 vaccines to distribution centers around the country. As soon as the doses are available, they will be distributed to pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, and pharmacies rather than mass immunization centers.

According to US officials, the federal government has purchased 50 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in order to ensure that the immunization is accessible to all 28 million eligible children. Pfizer’s injection for children less than 12 has a 10-microgram dose of vaccine, compared to the 30 micrograms given to adults. According to Jeff Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, parents may utilize the vaccines.gov website to find out where their children can obtain the immunization after the CDC’s decision.

For children ages 5 to 11, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use. There is now just one vaccination licensed for use in children under the age of 12 in the United States. Other countries, like China, have already started vaccinating their children. Meanwhile, the FDA reviews safety data associated with Moderna Inc.’s application for its vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years. Therefore the company has postponed submitting its request for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for children 6 to 11 years.

As a consequence, public health professionals fear that the jurisdictions with the greatest rates of adult immunization against COVID-19 may also plan more active efforts to get children immunized than areas where hesitation is still strong. Their children’s parents, on the other hand, remain unsure. Many people who have been vaccinated themselves are more divided on whether or not they should vaccinate their children since severe COVID-19 is far less common in younger children. Despite this fact, no long-term studies have been done on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has been given to more than 400 million people.