As per a new study it has been found that teen adults have a hard time facing discrimination as compared to older adults. These teens are subjected to have more mental health issues as compared to other people. Previous studies show that racism has the most negative effect on a child’s development which ultimately leads to depression, anxiety, more stress, etc. In many cases, kids also are getting addicted to substance use as well due to racism.

Young People More Affected Due To All Kinds Of Discrimination

As per the study it has been found that teens or young adults who faced any discrimination a few times a month are likely to have some mental disorder or some psychological issues as well. The study was published on Monday in the Pediatrics journal.

Many people who participated in the study stated that not everyone who faced discrimination started getting addicted to alcohol. However, many admitted that they had started using drugs like tranquilizers, cocaine, barbiturates, and marijuana without consulting any doctor.

Researchers and authors took a decade full of data from when the young adults were 18 in 2007 till the age of 28 in 2017. It was very much evident that the kids suffered a lot due to the discrimination. Discrimination could be racism, sexism, body shaming or of any other kind. Many of the kids were not able to get past this barrier and took refuge in alcohol and drugs. Few of the young teens who got away stated that the journey was very tough for this change and it was only possible because they had some help from family or friends.

Most discrimination is based on ageism followed by racism, appearance or body shaming, and then sexism. Many of the participants also stated that even in the work environment many people faced discrimination and there was no fighting this.

Authors stated that most people start getting mental breakdown by the age of 24 who have faced discrimination and this is the actual transition to adulthood time. With the work stress and previous discrimination building up many of the people give in and take a wrong turn for the worst.

John Duffy who is a clinical psychologist states that the more a person goes through discrimination the harder it becomes for them to get out of any small anxiety or depressing situation. Duffy further stated that people who face discrimination often losses confidence in themselves while doing simple tasks as well and they should seek the help of a doctor or a health care professional as soon as possible.

Ageism is another powerful and one of troublesome discriminations faced by young people. On the outside, it doesn’t look much big however it has very bad results on young people. Many times young people`s opinion is not taken and is often discarded stating that they are quite young to understand the gravity of the situation. This makes the person lose confidence in himself and he or she starts to get detached from the social world as well.

If the same person gets discriminated at the workplace for the way they look or due to sexism this pushes them off the roads. Many times people joke around and they unknowingly offend a person based on such discrimination, even though their intent might not be bad however it has very tough repercussions on people who have faced discrimination earlier. Ann Kearney Cooke, who is a trained psychologist, stated that if someone is facing such issues it is better to seek help as fast as possible and there is no judgment in seeking help.