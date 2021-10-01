On Wednesday, YouTube stated that it would delete videos that promote disinformation about any authorized vaccination, not only those targeted at avoiding Covid-19. The firm made the announcement in a blog post.

Youtube Is Clamping Down On Anti-Vaccine Disinformation, According To The Company

Many vaccine misinformation spreaders, including one affiliated to contentious anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., were named in a statement provided by YouTube, which also confirmed that the new policy would result in the removal of the channels of “many vaccine misinformation spreaders.”

In a blog post, YouTube stated that users who post misinformation about every “presently administered vaccines that have been approved as well as confirmed to be effective and safe by local health authorities and the World Health Organization” will have their videos removed and will be subject to the company’s strike policy, which could result in them being removed.

During the epidemic, the Google-owned site had already implemented a policy banning the dissemination of false material regarding Covid-19, including information about prevention and treatment. Some high-profile individuals, like Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who has been banned for 7 days in August for making misleading claims about the efficacy of masks, have previously been subjected to the policy’s repercussions.

As of Wednesday, YouTube claimed that false advertising had spread to other fields of medicine. When it comes to spreading false information on social media, three strikes, then you’re out.

Experts believe that misinformation about vaccines leads to vaccination hesitancy, and the news comes at a time the United States and other nations across the globe are struggling to combat it. According to the World Health Organization, the worldwide rate of daily Covid-19 immunizations has lately declined to about 26 million dosages per day. The approval of Covid-19 vaccinations for children is anticipated in the coming months, which is another reason for the timing of this announcement.

Because of its effect on the disinformation ecosystem, YouTube’s move has the potential to be quite important. According to Lisa Fazio, an assistant professor and development of humans at Vanderbilt University who has conducted research on vaccination misinformation, “a lot of the vaccine misinformation you find on other platforms is linked to YouTube videos.” “It was a significant flaw in our IoT ecosystem that it’s so simple to put blatantly false material about vaccinations on YouTube and have it receive widespread attention,” says the report’s author.

As a means of avoiding the prior YouTube restrictions on Covid-19 disinformation, unscrupulous actors have shifted their focus to uploading more generic anti-vaccine material in an attempt to spread uncertainty and mistrust in vaccinations more generally, according to Fazio.

Some social media companies have been accused of not doing more to combat misinformation about vaccines on their platforms. In July, the White House called on technology firms to prohibit the use of the “disinformation dozen,” a group of 12 individuals, including Kennedy. They have been identified by the charity Center for Trying to counter Digital Hate as being among the most active spreaders of vaccination misinformation. YouTube said that it took action against a number of individuals on that list on Wednesday, including many persons on that list.