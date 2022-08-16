A Link Between Gut Health And Autism Spectrum Disorder-Study  

A healthy gut is a sign of a healthy brain, the studies say that the gut is the second brain of the body so keeping the brain healthy is the responsibility of everyone so keeping the gut healthy is the responsibility too.

Any Connection Among Gut Health & Autism Spectrum Disorder

We have a digestive system the digestion of the food is the function it starts with the mouth and ends with the anus. Ingestion, propulsion, mechanical digestion, chemical digestion, absorption, and defecation are the steps of the digestion process. Hydrochloric acid is produced by the stomach it is secreted automatically. The overproduction of hydrochloric acid leads to acidic problems which lead to an unhealthy gut.

Gut health is the healthiest stomach without any stomach-related issues such as intestinal problems, gastric problems like acidity, abdominal pain, short bowel syndrome, malabsorption, and celiac diseases. This is a very common disease related to the gut. To keep good health in the stomach, eat certain fiber-rich food items and keep a healthy lifestyle. Try to include highly fiber-rich food items in daily food and avoid fried food like fried fish, meat, and chicken daily, and limit the use of alcohol. Bananas, onions, garlic, soybeans, whole grains, and oats are the best food items for the healthiest gut.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Autism spectrum disorder is a brain disease. This happened due to a genetic condition. There are several reasons for ASD the problems in genes are genetic, currently, some studies explored some environmental issues like viral infections, complications during pregnancy, whether factors and environmental pollution such as air pollution. This is considered a minor cause of ASD.

More From PowdersvillePost:

🟢Autism And ADHD Linked To Early Or Premature Deaths?

🟢Tests To Be Avoided For Individuals With Autism

Identification of ASD and the treatment

There are no medical tests to identify autism spectrum disorder so it is very difficult to understand. In some cases, the doctor can identify this at the age of 12 to 18 months sometimes it is not possible. Delayed speech and communication skills, avoiding eye contact with others, unexpected reactions to sounds, tastes, sights, smell, and touch related to sensory organs, and very difficulty understanding other people’s emotions this is the major signs of an autism-affected person.

Speech and language therapy is the only best treatment for ASD. Through speech and language therapy autistic persons can improve their speech and common languages and they can partially understand the emotions of the same beings. Some peoples communicate verbally through continuous speech therapy. Currently, this is the only technic to cure ASD.

A Link Between Gut Health and Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder must affect the body. It is a brain disease and, in the body, the gut is considered the second brain. So obviously there is a link between gut health and autism spectrum disorder this is proved by the new studies.

The ASD patients show that high amount of gut microbiome. The gut microbiome is mainly found in the digestive tracts of human beings these are the 3 microorganisms. The normal gut microbiomes are helps to maintain the structural integrity of the gut mucosal barrier and protection against pathogens. The path between the central nervous system and the gut bacteria there is a connection between them but the gut bacteria doesn’t cause autism the theory is that the microbiome is related to autism.

The new studies say that autism affected body systems including the neurological system, mitochondrial, metabolic actions, immunological system, and gastrointestinal system. Autistic people can damage the parts of the cerebellum in the brain. Some autistic peoples eat food without control which causes many gut issues. A healthy gut wanted to maintain a healthy food system so there is a link between gut health and an autism spectrum disorder.

References:

🟢Mayo Clinic (1998-2022) Autism Spectrum Disorder? (Available Online): https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/autism-spectrum-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20352928

🟢Webmd(2005-2022)What Are the Types of Autism Spectrum Disorders? (Available Online): https://www.webmd.com/brain/autism/autism-spectrum-disorders