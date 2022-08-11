After years of research, scientists have concluded that there are several factors that significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia, and one of the most important things you can do to reduce your risk is to take care of your brain by keeping it active and engaging with friends and family regularly.

Factors To Lower Your Dementia Risk

One of the best ways to keep your brain active and healthy as you age is through exercise, and just 10 minutes per day can significantly improve cognitive function over time. This activity doesn’t have to be complicated; gardening, playing games like bingo or cards, or even walking your dog are all great ways to boost your brain power by exercising regularly.

No one wants to get dementia, but even if you avoid it as long as possible, it may still be inevitable. You can, however, help reduce your risk by keeping your brain active and engaged with exercise, socialization, and chores. Here are some tips on how to stay at the top of your game until the very end!

Three ways of exercising

There are many ways to exercise, but three great ways to get started are by walking, biking, and swimming.

Walking is a low-impact way to get your heart rate up and is easy to do anywhere.

Biking is another great option for those who want a little more intensity than walking.

Swimming is a great full-body workout that can be done at any fitness level.

All of these exercises can help improve your mental health and lower your dementia risk. They also have the added bonus of burning calories and improving cardiovascular health. Don’t forget about doing chores around the house as well; this includes folding laundry, doing dishes, vacuuming, gardening or anything else you would normally consider chores.

Finally, socializing with others has also been shown to reduce one’s risk of developing dementia later in life. Find someone in your neighborhood or local community center that you enjoy talking with and spend time with them every day. Remembering their name is just as important as remembering your own!

More from Powdersville Post:

🔵As Alzheimer’s Medication Debate Escalates, Dementia Patients Are Torn

🔵The Risk Of Dementia In Old Age Increases With Early Menopause

How doing chores can reduce dementia risk?

A recent study found that people who do more physical activity, including doing chores around the house, have a lower risk of developing dementia. The study followed over 1,600 people for six years and found that those who did the most physical activity had a 33% lower risk of developing dementia.

According to the researchers, it’s possible that there is a connection between exercise and lower levels of brain-clogging plaque. Exercise may also lead to better blood flow in the brain, which can help stave off dementia. Doing chores might reduce your risk by giving you greater control over your environment and reducing your stress level.

Additionally, socializing with friends or family can keep your mind sharp and improve relationships as well as make you feel less lonely or isolated which can reduce dementia risk as well.

The importance of social activity in old age

It’s important to stay social in old age not only for your mental health, but also for your physical health. According to a recent study, socializing can help lower your risk of dementia. Researchers found that older adults who engaged in more social activities had less cognitive decline than those who didn’t.

Another example of the importance of staying active is exercise: when people exercise they release endorphins which boost moods and create happiness.

Lastly, chores may seem mundane or unimportant but it helps build skills that are necessary for living on their own later on in life!

Studies have shown that seniors who participate in home care activities such as meal preparation, cleaning, grocery shopping, transportation and so on were happier with an improved quality of life.

These tasks allow seniors to feel like they are contributing and maintaining independence even if their family takes care of them most of the time. The key is finding balance between the three types of activity–exercise, doing chores around the house, and socializing–to live long and healthy lives.

References:

🔵National Institute On Aging(n.d)What Is Dementia? Symptoms, Types, and Diagnosis( Available Online):https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/what-is-dementia

🔵Cleveland Clinic(2022)Dementia(Available Online):https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9170-dementia