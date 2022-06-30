Atiana De La Hoya Thanked Fans for Their Support And Love

Atiana De La Hoya, who is the stepdaughter of Travis Barker, thanked fans for their support amid the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalization.

The 23-year-old girl, who is Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, shared with Oscar De La Hoya, and she wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she wants to say Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at that time.

Tuesday night Atiana has also shared multiple videos of Barker and Moakler’s 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, who is performing with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Atiana was in the crowd at MSG, and she was cheering her stepbrother on as he and MGK, 32, belted out “Die in California.”

On Tuesday night, While Atiana and Landon were in NYC, Alabama was across the country in LA, and right by Travis’ side as she was asking fans to send prayers their way.

The blond beauty also shared a post to her TikTok account which has been deleted from it, where we can see Travis was laying on a hospital bed with his cell phone in his hand.

Kourtney Kardashian was so close to her husband Travis’ side that he was seen in a rush and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. It was later reported by the news that Travis was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

People also came to know from a source close to the situation that Travis had been suffering from extreme stomach pain and also could barely walk.

On Wednesday Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, also shared a similar message on her Instagram Story, She captioned a photo of her and her dad’s hands, saying Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love. I appreciate you all and love all of you.

On Tuesday, we saw that the Blink-182 drummer was getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher. TMZ was the first one to report this news.

So many Fans of him later confirmed that Barker is suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

One source who is close to the musician told people that He was complaining of cramps. Kourtney was also seen worried yesterday when she was with her husband and they were rushing to go to the hospital. Alabama has shared an Instagram Story posted shortly after when her dad was taken to the hospital on Tuesday.

