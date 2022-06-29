Kardashian’s security team has tailed closely to the couple, who have been noticed traveling together in the ambulance to the medical center, in a black Range Rover.

Their ambulance and the security team’s vehicle reportedly entered the wrong area of the hospital and were redirected to a different entrance by hospital personnel.

Travis Barker Taken To The Hospital In Ambulance With Kourtney Kardashian

According to some sources On Tuesday Morning, Barker and Kardashian first went to a different medical center which is West Hills Hospital and Medical Center for an undisclosed health issue Barker was facing and she was looking so dull and tired at that time.

According to some sources, medical personnel at West Hills believed Barker that she was needing further medical care, so he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after that.

On Tuesday morning we saw a tweet from Barker where it was mentioned that “God save me,” and it was posted at 10.45 am for us the local time of this tweet is 3.45 am On Wednesday morning the NZ time which is approximately around the time he was experiencing the medical emergency at that time.

On Tuesday The Blink-182 drummer is said to have attended West Hills hospital due to a health issue and was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Travis has not yet publicly addressed the incident, but a few hours earlier we got the tweet ‘God save me.’

For his health and wealth his daughter Alabama, who is 16 years old has asked to pray on Instagram but not yet she has spoken to any other update about her father’s health. As we all want to know about his health and are waiting for more information, we all are checking his tweets and Instagram again and again.

Barker and Kourtney got married in the month of May this year during a ceremony in Portofino, Italy, which was totally surrounded by their family and friends.

Her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, as well as the latter’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, and her momager’s partner, Corey Gamble, were also joined the star-studded event.

From Travis’s side were his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and her friends including Machine Gun Kelly and his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Kourtney and Travis both went public with their romance in early 2021. They both got engaged in the month of October.

Travis proposed to her on a Malibu beach, with the romantic moment which we have seen recently unveiled in an episode of the new The Kardashians series.

The couple has started sharing their fertility journey on the show, as they are trying for a baby.

It has been only a rocky few weeks of marriage for the lovebirds, as Kardashian just recently got the report for Covid and she has made a full recovery from her second stint.

They both always look cute together and they both said that they both are in love with each other and finally they got married and had the most lavish wedding ceremony of all in Portofino, Italy.

