Burton posted on Instagram on Tuesday, “Having an abortion after my fetus passed away allowed for my uterus to recover in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future babies.”

Considering the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which removed the constitutional right to an abortion, Hilarie Burton has joined the other women who are sharing their abortion stories.

Hilarie Burton Recalls Getting An Abortion After She Loss Her Pregnancy

The 39-year-old One Tree Hill alum posted a picture of her 4-year-old son George having fun on Instagram on Tuesday and recalled in the caption that she underwent an abortion following a miscarriage. “My child is this. my dearest. my child,”.

The actress and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, also have a 12-year-old son named Augustus. “It is no secret that I had infertility issues. It was upsetting to lose several pregnancies before her. However, every woman’s body is unique and unpredictable.”

She continued saying that she was able to have a healthy uterus for future pregnancies because of the abortion she had after her fetus passed away. It makes no difference if you use the phrase D&C.

Abortion is mentioned as the official term on the hospital paperwork list. It was exactly that. Burton continued by stating, “If abortions were prohibited and law enforcement examined my body to ensure I hadn’t induced my own miscarriage, the “traumatic day” would have been “worse.” Because that is what will happen.” Burton stated, adding that she has received messages from her supporters who have also experienced pregnancy losses, “[Roe] V Wade safeguarded my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny.”

“Consider each loss, and then make it worse by knowing that the Supreme Court recently ruled that states may treat you like a murder suspect in that case. Because of the miscarriage, you’ll be suspected of a murderer. I can’t shout this loud or plainly enough,” the presenter of the Drama Queens podcast wrote.

Burton continued that she has her daughter only because of her abortion. Burton concluded herself by saying, “So f—- you very much to the Supreme Court. And to the illiterate right-wing radicals who want my daughter to have fewer rights than I did at birth: f—- you. #wewillnotgoback” Friday saw the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade by a vote of 6 to 3.

The ruling, which leaves it up to each state to decide whether to permit abortions, is expected to result in all but complete restrictions on the practice in nearly half of the nation.

In the majority Page 1 of 2 Source decision, Justice Samuel Alito declared, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” overturning nearly 50 years of precedent. Abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, and no constitutional provision implicitly protects this freedom.

It is time to heed the Constitution and hand back control of the abortion debate to the people’s elected officials, Alito argued in his letter. Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—three of whom were selected by former President Donald Trump—supported the 78-page judgment.

Read More