Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13: Final Recap “Homegoing” Summary Of Series

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13 sees the Johnsons command adieu as the show comes to a close. For a while, the show has been building up to its finale, with Pops and Ruby scheduling to move out of the house as they are about to hit the road. Zoey finished her graduation, while Diane and Jack will now be going to college. Andre was concerned about his future, wondering if he would get a chance to live a tranquil life or not.

So, as we head towards the series finale of Black-ish, here we are breaking down the present events of the show. We will be looking at Pops taking Junior and Dre on his Man’s Trip so that they can learn to be a man once again. Then a look at Jack and Diane, who are on the edge of going to dissimilar colleges. Then we will move to the release date, spoilers, and streaming particulars for the Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13.

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13- The Finale Episode Of Series, Summary, Spoilers

Previously in Black-ish Season 8, Pops was concerned about his children. He saw Dre in the mid-life crisis and Junior as a love-sick chump. He supposed that it was high time he should teach his children how to be a man once again. So, he called in for the Man Trip. Throughout this, they will go to a cabin out there in the woods. Drive on the motorcycles and learn how to hunt, cook and endure on their own.

Initially, Pops saw the Man Trip as a huge accomplishment as Junior was already feeling alive. He began chopping wood, and it made him feel good. Even Dre was enjoying and feeling calm away from the commotion of the city. Abruptly out of nowhere, Junior began crying. So, it was up to Dre to teach him the way black men are imaginary to live.

Amongst all of this, Jack and Diane found themselves looking for a new college. For the very first time, Bow thought it would be inordinate for them to go to dissimilar colleges. Astoundingly, Jack agreed, and Diane just didn’t understand why.

A heart-to-heart with her mother made Diane comprehend that they may never have a chance to miss each other. They require to have this feeling. Hence, Diane and Jack are submissive as the Episode came to a close.

On 19 April 2022, Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13 will release. It is titled “Homegoing”. The authorized synopsis of the Episode proposes watching Pops and Ruby move away motivates Bow and Dre to make a variation in their life as well. Carrying the alike idea leads Dre to Simon Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare themselves as they bid adieu to each other on their own expeditions as the show comes to a close.

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13 is airing on ABC at 9:00 pm ET across the US, and at the same time across Canada, it airs on CityTV. You can also watch the Black-ish Season 8 Episode 13 on Hulu right the next day of its novel airing.