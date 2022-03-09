Camila Cabello Finally Decided To Open Up Her Breakup With Shawn Mendes, Fans Are Shocked To Hear About Celebrated Couples!

For the first time since the pair announced their amicable split after two years together in November 2021, Camila Cabello is speaking out about her split from Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence To Share About Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila recently spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily about her new single “Bam Bam” and upcoming album Familia. Since its March 4 release, many fans have speculated that Camila’s new song, a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, is inspired by her and Shawn’s breakup and have been analyzing the song’s opening verse in particular.

She said she should love you for the rest of her life, but she just sold our house / We started out as kids, but she guess we’re now grown-ups / Camila sings at the beginning of “Bam Bam”: “Couldn’t imagine ever having doubts / But not everything works out.”

During her interview with Zane, the singer took a moment to explain the personal references in the song and spoke openly about their breakup. Camila told Zane that she was trying to convey “that things change and things take really unexpected turns” in the new song’s lyrics.

“‘Okay, how can I write a song that portrays the cycles of love and life?’ is the main theme of this song. Whatever the problem that is going on in your life, whatever it is that is going on in your life, whatever it is that is going on in your Whether it’s a breakup, divorce, or, as you indicated, a breakup with a buddy, or you’ve just gone through something extremely difficult. Hopefully, you’ll think to yourself, “It’s like that now, except things turn crazy all the time.”

Camila also admitted to Zane that her priorities and focus have “fluctuated” over the years, including during her time with Shawn. “Those were the years we spent together.

My sole concern was how to live a happy life while also being in a healthy, happy relationship. she spent a lot of time performing therapy. My focus has shifted significantly. And, honestly, what’s the point of being in promotional mode if I’m not having fun?” Camila expressed herself.

She believes that as she gets older, my priorities change. And I think it was the same for both of us. They are really learning how to be healthy adults because we both started so young. And that can sometimes mean putting your career last on your priority list. And that’s all right.”

