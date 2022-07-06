On July 5th, Carlos Santana was doing a concert in Michigan when all of a sudden he felt sick and passed out on stage. He was taken to the hospital by people, and he is now doing well.

Carlos Santana Collapses During Michigan Concert

The Pine Known Music Theater, formerly the DTE Energy Music Theater, served as the venue for the concert. The Clarkston location of this outdoor amphitheater is around Forty miles northwest of Detroit.

Photos of the concert of Carlos collapsing on the stage were widely shared online, demonstrating how quickly medical help arrived at the scene after the incident. He was carried to the hospital from behind the stage on a stretcher.

For Santana + earth, Wind, and Fire, which is slated to be the Magnificent Supernatural Tour of 2022, 74-year-old Carlos Santana has been touring nonstop. His newest as well as 26th studio album, Blessings, and Miracles, is the subject of this promotion. His debut album following signing a deal with BMG was this one.

According to Michael Vrionis, the guitarist was severely dehydrated as a result of the intense heat. As a result, the medical staff at McLaren Clarkston kept him under monitoring in an emergency. He added that following his treatment, he was feeling considerably better.

Additionally, he mentioned that the following concert was scheduled to occur at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, specifically at The Pavilion on Wednesday night. However, once the guitar is fully healed, they will reschedule it.

Carlos Santana is one of the greatest guitarists of all time and has won ten Grammy awards in addition to three Latin Grammy awards. He won nine Grammy awards in 1999 for Supernatural, a single work that shattered all previous records.

In addition, he won numerous other honors, including the Billboard Century Award in 1996 and the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Achievement Award Honors in 2009. Carlos received the Kennedy Center Honors Award in 2013.

About Carlos Santana’s Past History and Achievements:

Carlos Augusto Santana Alves, an American guitarist, was born on July 20, 1947, and achieved success in the 1960s and 1970s with the band Santana, which popularised the blend of Latin American jazz and rock & roll.

His blues-based melodic lines were juxtaposed against the Latin American and African rhythms on percussion instruments that aren’t typically used in rock, like congas and timbales. In the late 1990s, he saw a rise in both public and critical recognition.

He was ranked No. 20 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the top 100 guitarists in 2015. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame together with his namesake band. He has received ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards.

Santana was naturalized a citizen of the United States in 1965. In 1973, he married Deborah King. They co-founded the Miracle Foundation, a non-profit organization that offers financial aid for requirements such as those related to education, healthcare, and other necessities.

They have 3 children: Salvador, Stella, and Angelica. They divorced on October 19, 2007.

Santana proposed to Cindy Blackman, drummer, on July 9, 2010, while they were both attending a Tinley Park performance of the Universal Tone Tour. They got hitched in December 2010 and now reside in Las Vegas.

In December 2021, Santana underwent heart surgery. On July 5, 2022, he experienced an unexplained medical issue onstage at a performance in Michigan, but he was able to regain consciousness as he was being taken off.

He passed out from heat exhaustion and dehydration, according to a message from his publicist, but he was being treated at the nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He rescheduled show for the following day.

Read More: