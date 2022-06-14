“The Boys” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” are two films that Charlize Theron cameoed in within weeks of one other. To parody the superhero genre, in particular the MCU and the DCEU, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” is based on a comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson of the same name. For instance, the third season of The Boys starts with a parody of both Justice League and The Avengers.

Charlize Theron Talks Surprise MCU Appearances And The Boys

The first episode of The Boys’ third season, “Payback,” was released online on June 3 on the show’s streaming site. A scene from Dawn of the Seven, which is rife with clichés and includes a surprise appearance, serves as the jumping-off point.

Homelander by Queen Maeve, A-Train, Starlight, and Black Noir in the film’s climactic fight against Stormfront, the film’s adversary. On May 6, Theron appeared in the post-credits sequence in Doctor Strange 2 as Stormfront, a role he reprised less than a month later. She is to portray Clea in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In honor of her Africa Outreach Project’s 15th anniversary, Theron threw a block party on Saturday. Her involvement in The Boys and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were also topics of conversation when Variety interviewed her at the time. Long Shot co-star and The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen contacted Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. First, Theron recalled when asked when the idea for the movie initially sparked in her brain.

Both of Theron’s appearances in the films were under wraps, but The Boys’ was the funnier of the two. There’s a good chance that many people assumed The Boys cast Theron after hearing she’d make an unexpected appearance in Doctor Strange 2. Feige and his team seem willing to poke fun at themselves, as seen by the fact that Theron in both projects. They hired Theron because it seemed like something that would do in a big-budget comic book movie, and then Marvel Studios did just that with Stormfront (even after learning about her role on The Boys).

After her appearance on the show, Theron will be a significant player in Doctor Strange’s future. On the other hand, it isn’t at all strange that a star like Theron would join the MCU in Phase 4. Several fans have criticized Doctor Strange 2’s post-credits scene as one of the worst in MCU history because it feels like a parody of its predecessors.

Theron’s presence is distracting, casual audiences are unfamiliar with Clea, and the scene feels out of place following the Multiverse of Madness’ end. The Boys’ post-credits sequence was more successful than Doctor Strange’s, showing how close to reality the former has become in recent years.

‘The Old Guard 2’ Will Have Charlize Theron Returning

No work is being done on Charlize Theron’s next film, The Old Guard 2. Theron had to grow a mullet for her part in the sequel because she wanted to look different from the first film. According to Theron, having a mullet shows that time has gone since the original film’s premiere.

In August, a sequel to The Old Guard was in the works, with Victoria Mahoney scheduled to helm the project. Along with Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will join the cast for the sequel.

