Britney Spears Admitted Her Excitement About Wedding Ceremony!!!

Britney Spears has revealed to her devoted followers that she had a panic attack only days before her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday (9 May). Celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez were present at the wedding that took place at the singer’s house in Los Angeles.

The pair exchanged their vows throughout the ceremony.”I was very worried the whole morning. Then it struck me around 2:00 in the afternoon. WE’RE GETTING MARRIED. I had a panic attack, but I pulled myself together afterward.”

It comes after Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested for trying to crash the wedding and jailed for trespassing, damage, and two battery-related charges after being taken into custody for the attempt. He had live-streamed himself sprinting through woods in Thousand Oaks, California, as he approached his former partner’s home.

He had managed to get inside the rose-covered wedding area, where Spears was about to marry Asghari before police arrested Alexander. The hitmaker had married the Gimme More singer in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled.

Spears, on the other hand, did not name Alexander but did applaud several of her other celebs for coming, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris Hilton. She did not mention Alexander.

The celebrity couple was married in their home in Los Angeles on Thursday, and the ceremony had a fairytale-inspired theme. The superstar uploaded two photos that provided a summary of the event. The pop diva shared a video of the couple’s stunning ceremony after sharing some pictures from the reception and an emotional message in which she reflected on her feelings during the special day.

Kevin Ostajewski shot the video and features footage of Britney Spears going on two horse-drawn carriage rides: the first one is by herself before the wedding, and the second one is with her new husband, Asghari, after the ceremony. Additionally, there is an image of the pair having a passionate kiss on the couple’s flower-adorned balcony.

She said that “the ceremony was a dream and the celebration was even better,” even though they had to cope with the surprising intrusion of Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander. He attempted to disrupt the wedding and trespassed on the property before being jailed.

She expressed her delight over the fact that they were married in an article published on Instagram. The report included an image that showed the bride and groom, Britney, and her celebrity friends dancing on the dancefloor and posing for a photographer.

The lead singer for Toxic lavished praise on the staff that transformed their house “into literally a fantasy castle” and then proceeded to express her gratitude for those who came to the party as guests.

