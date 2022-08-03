Cleveland State University Mask Policy!

A new piece of legislation passed by the Cleveland State senate will require students who are on campus to wear face masks while in indoor spaces. These masks must be able to filter at least 95% of airborne particles, and they must be kept on while in common areas such as dorms, classrooms, and the library. Violation of this new law will result in fines up to $100 per day if the mask isn’t worn indoors.

What Are The Controversy?

CSU students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear masks while indoors on campus. The decision comes as the university tries to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some members of the CSU community are not happy with the new rule, saying that it infringes on their rights. Others argue that the university is taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. What do you think about this new rule?

The health risks

Wearing a mask helps protect you and others from the spread of COVID-19. It is important to wear a mask when you are around other people, especially indoors.

Cleveland State University is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to wear masks in indoor spaces on campus. To stop the spread of this virus, we must all do our part. This is an important step towards keeping our community safe and healthy.

Wearing a mask will help protect you and others from the spread of COVID-19.

Masking is required in all indoor spaces on the Cleveland State University campus, including but not limited to classrooms, offices, common areas, restrooms, and elevators.

You are responsible for bringing your own face covering to campus.

Face coverings must be worn at all times while indoors, except when eating or drinking.

More From Powdersvillapost:

Over 90 Percent Of Americans Can Drop Masks, The CDC Says

New Reports, Democratic States Move From Mask Mandate

Is this fair?

Masking has become a controversial issue in the United States, with some people believing that it is an infringement on their personal freedoms. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, more and more businesses are requiring customers and employees to wear masks indoors.

How will this affect students?

Starting next week, students at Cleveland State will be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces on campus. This includes classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and elevators. Students who do not comply with the new rule will be subject to disciplinary action. Some have raised concerns about how this will affect their education.

In an email sent to all students, university officials stated that these precautions are necessary due to air quality hazards related to the recent natural gas leak.

Many professors are also worried about how this will affect their teaching experience. They believe that asking students to wear masks might distract them from learning.

What do professors think?

Some professors think that the new rule is an infringement on their rights, while others believe that it is a necessary precaution. Overall, most professors think that the students should have the choice to wear a mask or not.

What do students think?

Some students think that the new rule is an inconvenience, while others believe that it is a necessary step to help keep the campus community safe. Some students are worried about the potential for decreased air quality with the increased use of masks, while others feel that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is more important to consider.

Overall, most students seem to be supportive of the decision and are willing to comply with the new rule.

Why masks? (explanation)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear masks in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Wearing a mask helps protect others in case you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, and it also helps prevent you from becoming infected.

References:

WebMD (2005-2022)CORONAVIRUSTHE LATEST UPDATES(Available online):

https://www.webmd.com/coronavirus

HHS gov (n.d)Coronavirus (COVID-19)(Available online):

https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/index.html