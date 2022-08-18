Dehydration Preventing Hormone Is Associated With Worsening Of Kidney Diseases

The adrenal glands produce the steroid hormone aldosterone, which sits on top of the kidneys. When controlling the patient’s blood pressure it’s crucial. However, excessive consumption has health problems, including hypertension, heart disease, and kidney failure.

According to a study just recently published n the European Heart Journal, the presence or absence of diabetes in patients was not a factor in predicting their risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) worsening and developing into end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This information was gleaned from a study conducted in the United Kingdom.

An Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine in the United States oversaw a team that looked at the links between blood levels of aldosterone and the development of renal disease. The ages of the study’s participants varied from 21 to 74.

A Hormone That Prevents Dehydration Is Associated With Deteriorating Renal Disease

They looked at the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which measures how well the kidneys can filter blood, and classified CKD progression as a reduction of 50 percent in eGFR or the beginning of the end-stage renal disease. The eGFR was used to detect this reduction in renal function. During the almost decade-long period of follow-up, the condition of 1,412 patients with CKD deteriorated.

As the study group revealed, greater aldosterone concentrations were shown to be associated with reduced eGFR, decreased potassium levels in the blood, and increased potassium and protein levels in the urine.

In addition, the researchers found an association between each doubling of aldosterone concentrations in the blood and an 11% larger risk of CKD development. It was something else that they uncovered. To cite an example: Those in the top 25% of aldosterone concentrations had a chance that was 45 percent greater than patients in the bottom 25% of aldosterone concentrations. All patients, even those without diabetes, were at the same risk.

These results are noteworthy because they point to a potential function for an existing medicine that targets the activity of aldosterone in preventing the development of CKD and other cardiovascular and vascular complications. These results are noteworthy because they imply that aldosterone contributes to cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease development.

After undergoing rigorous testing and getting clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), finerenone is now available to patients in the United States. They have been diagnosed with CKD and diabetes. Finerenone binds to the non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor (MR). Excessive blood pressure, and cardiovascular, and kidney problems may all come from aldosterone’s stimulation of this receptor.

A wide variety of volume and stretch receptors are present in the vascular beds and are responsible for measuring extracellular volume. Under the influence of hormonal and other mediators such as the renin-angiotensin system, prostaglandins, vasopressin, natriuretic peptides, and the sympathetic nervous system, the kidneys are responsible for making changes to the extracellular volume.

These adjustments are made by adjusting the amount of salt and water excreted from the body. All of these variables facilitate extracellular volume control. Many tightly regulated sodium and water transporters are expressed in the renal tubule, and these mediators alter their expression. They do this by modulating the renal vascular system and acting on the renal tubule directly.

